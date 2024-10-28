    5GAA

    Berlin Technology Demonstrations Highlight Life-Saving Potential of Latest Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Tech

    Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) last week
    demonstrated the latest innovations in the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything
    (C-V2X) technology family to help achieve "Vision Zero" for all road users. The
    demonstrations illustrated the potential of 5G-V2X to enable new use cases
    integrated across multiple automakers, service providers, and mobile network
    operators.

    For the very first time, 5GAA demonstrated 5G-V2X Direct technology integration
    in Audi and BMW vehicles with the support of 5GAA members Autotalks, Bosch,
    Commsignia, and Fraunhofer FOKUS . This demonstration illustrated how technology
    can alert drivers about pedestrians and cyclists even before they can see them,
    leveraging sensors and a camera feed from other vehicles. The demonstrations
    showed the high bandwidth and low latency performance characteristics of 5G-V2X
    Direct using ETSI Release 2 messages.

    5GAA members Bosch, Commsignia, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Keysight
    Technologies, LG, Mercedes-Benz and Vodafone, and the Coalition for Cyclist
    Safety , showcased ready-to-deploy, interoperable applications to increase
    awareness of vulnerable road users and emergency vehicles on public roads in
    central Berlin. Safety awareness alerts were delivered via 4G and 5G networks
    with low latency thanks to Multi-Access-Edge Computing and precise positioning,
    as verified by Anritsu 's performance measurements. ETSI-standardised messages
    were shared in real time between apps from various service providers.

    " In Germany and across Europe, the ecosystem is ready to leverage the tens of
    millions of vehicles already connected via mobile networks and is now geared for
    the 2nd generation technology with 5G-V2X including direct communications, "
    said 5GAA Chairman Christoph Voigt.

    Autotalks and Bosch , together with Commsignia , demonstrated the benefits of
    collective perception related to vulnerable road users. Ettifos, Keysight
    Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz and SEA Datentechnik also exhibited 5G-V2X Direct
    interoperability and conformity solutions and radio performance verification.

    To show that C-V2X is about both safety and efficiency, Audi , supported by
    Commsignia and Autotalks , demonstrated a use case for "cooperative parking"
    based on 5G-V2X Direct.

    In line with 5GAA's Visionary 2030 Roadmap, 5G is continuously being deployed in
    many car models and 5G-V2X Direct is expected to be mass-deployed in commercial
    vehicle models as early as 2026. This week's event underlined the continuous
    commitment of major European automakers to 5G-V2X following 5GAA's Open
    Statement [1]
    (https://5gaa.org/content/uploads/2024/10/5gaa-open-letter-september-2023.pdf)
    in 2023.

    About the 5GAA

    The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organization of
    more than 120 members, including leading global automakers, Tier-1 suppliers,
    mobile operators, semiconductor companies, and test equipment vendors. 5GAA
    members work together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and
    transport services. 5GAA is committed to helping define and develop the next
    generation of connected mobility, automated vehicles, and intelligent transport
    solutions based on C-V2X. For more information about 5GAA, please visit
    www.5GAA.org (http://www.5gaa.org/) .

    For further information

    Please see our brochure about the Berlin demonstrations here:

    https://5gaa.org/content/uploads/2024/10/5gaa-berlin-demos-brochure.pdf

    [1] https://5gaa.org/content/uploads/2024/10/5gaa-open-letter-september-2023.pdf

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/5gaa-berlin-te
    chnology-demonstrations-highlight-life-saving-potential-of-latest-cellular-vehic
    le-to-everything-tech-302288844.html

    Contact:

    Isabel Caballero,
    Press & Communication Officer,
    +3225882434,
    marcom@5gaa.org

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/177260/5897090
    OTS: 5GAA


    8 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
