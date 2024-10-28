5GAA
Berlin Technology Demonstrations Highlight Life-Saving Potential of Latest Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Tech
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) last week
demonstrated the latest innovations in the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything
(C-V2X) technology family to help achieve "Vision Zero" for all road users. The
demonstrations illustrated the potential of 5G-V2X to enable new use cases
integrated across multiple automakers, service providers, and mobile network
operators.
For the very first time, 5GAA demonstrated 5G-V2X Direct technology integration
in Audi and BMW vehicles with the support of 5GAA members Autotalks, Bosch,
Commsignia, and Fraunhofer FOKUS . This demonstration illustrated how technology
can alert drivers about pedestrians and cyclists even before they can see them,
leveraging sensors and a camera feed from other vehicles. The demonstrations
showed the high bandwidth and low latency performance characteristics of 5G-V2X
Direct using ETSI Release 2 messages.
5GAA members Bosch, Commsignia, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Keysight
Technologies, LG, Mercedes-Benz and Vodafone, and the Coalition for Cyclist
Safety , showcased ready-to-deploy, interoperable applications to increase
awareness of vulnerable road users and emergency vehicles on public roads in
central Berlin. Safety awareness alerts were delivered via 4G and 5G networks
with low latency thanks to Multi-Access-Edge Computing and precise positioning,
as verified by Anritsu 's performance measurements. ETSI-standardised messages
were shared in real time between apps from various service providers.
" In Germany and across Europe, the ecosystem is ready to leverage the tens of
millions of vehicles already connected via mobile networks and is now geared for
the 2nd generation technology with 5G-V2X including direct communications, "
said 5GAA Chairman Christoph Voigt.
Autotalks and Bosch , together with Commsignia , demonstrated the benefits of
collective perception related to vulnerable road users. Ettifos, Keysight
Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz and SEA Datentechnik also exhibited 5G-V2X Direct
interoperability and conformity solutions and radio performance verification.
To show that C-V2X is about both safety and efficiency, Audi , supported by
Commsignia and Autotalks , demonstrated a use case for "cooperative parking"
based on 5G-V2X Direct.
In line with 5GAA's Visionary 2030 Roadmap, 5G is continuously being deployed in
many car models and 5G-V2X Direct is expected to be mass-deployed in commercial
vehicle models as early as 2026. This week's event underlined the continuous
commitment of major European automakers to 5G-V2X following 5GAA's Open
Statement [1]
(https://5gaa.org/content/uploads/2024/10/5gaa-open-letter-september-2023.pdf)
in 2023.
About the 5GAA
The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organization of
more than 120 members, including leading global automakers, Tier-1 suppliers,
mobile operators, semiconductor companies, and test equipment vendors. 5GAA
members work together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and
transport services. 5GAA is committed to helping define and develop the next
generation of connected mobility, automated vehicles, and intelligent transport
solutions based on C-V2X. For more information about 5GAA, please visit
www.5GAA.org (http://www.5gaa.org/) .
Contact:
Isabel Caballero,
Press & Communication Officer,
+3225882434,
marcom@5gaa.org
