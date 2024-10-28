Berlin Technology Demonstrations Highlight Life-Saving Potential of Latest Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Tech

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) last week

demonstrated the latest innovations in the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything

(C-V2X) technology family to help achieve "Vision Zero" for all road users. The

demonstrations illustrated the potential of 5G-V2X to enable new use cases

integrated across multiple automakers, service providers, and mobile network

operators.



For the very first time, 5GAA demonstrated 5G-V2X Direct technology integration

in Audi and BMW vehicles with the support of 5GAA members Autotalks, Bosch,

Commsignia, and Fraunhofer FOKUS . This demonstration illustrated how technology

can alert drivers about pedestrians and cyclists even before they can see them,

leveraging sensors and a camera feed from other vehicles. The demonstrations

showed the high bandwidth and low latency performance characteristics of 5G-V2X

Direct using ETSI Release 2 messages.





