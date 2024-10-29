HelloFresh Q3 2024: Revenue Up 1.9%, AEBITDA Hits €72M

HelloFresh Group reported a year-on-year constant currency revenue growth of 1.9% in Q3 2024, with revenue reaching approximately €1.83 billion.

The adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) for Q3 2024 was €72 million, exceeding market expectations due to improved marketing efficiency.

The meal kit product category generated an AEBITDA of €109 million with a margin of 8.5%, while the Ready-to-Eat (RTE) category saw a revenue growth of 39.9% year-on-year and a slightly positive AEBITDA margin of 1.3%.

The contribution margin for HelloFresh Group in Q3 2024 was 24.3% of Group revenue, down from 25.6% in the same period last year, but the gap is narrowing due to improved productivity.

HelloFresh plans to focus on disciplined marketing investments, aiming to acquire fewer but more profitable customers, and has adjusted its revenue growth outlook for FY 2024 to between 1.0% and 1.7%.

The company is targeting an AEBITDA outlook for FY 2024 between €360 million and €400 million, raising the lower end by €10 million due to strong Q3 performance and marketing efficiency.

