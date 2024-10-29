Zehnder Group (A) Races Ahead as Top Global Indoor Climate Supplier

Zehnder Group is consolidating radiator production in France and transforming its Graenichen site into a competence center for indoor climate systems.

Up to 50 production jobs in Graenichen will be reduced, partially offset by expanding the service and maintenance business.

The transformation involves one-off costs of EUR 20.0-25.0 million for restructuring and impairments.

Zehnder Group is focusing on innovative indoor climate solutions, having sold its Climate Ceiling Solutions business and acquired Siber, a Spanish ventilation solutions provider.

The company plans to create new jobs in Graenichen to meet growing demand for maintenance services and component processing.

Valentina Videva Dufresne has been appointed as President of the North America Region to develop the market from January 2025.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Zehnder Group (A) is on 26.02.2025.

The price of Zehnder Group (A) at the time of the news was 54,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





