Zehnder Group (A) Races Ahead as Top Global Indoor Climate Supplier
Zehnder Group is reshaping its operations, turning its Graenichen site into a hub for indoor climate innovation while streamlining radiator production in France. This strategic shift involves job cuts and new opportunities.
- Zehnder Group is consolidating radiator production in France and transforming its Graenichen site into a competence center for indoor climate systems.
- Up to 50 production jobs in Graenichen will be reduced, partially offset by expanding the service and maintenance business.
- The transformation involves one-off costs of EUR 20.0-25.0 million for restructuring and impairments.
- Zehnder Group is focusing on innovative indoor climate solutions, having sold its Climate Ceiling Solutions business and acquired Siber, a Spanish ventilation solutions provider.
- The company plans to create new jobs in Graenichen to meet growing demand for maintenance services and component processing.
- Valentina Videva Dufresne has been appointed as President of the North America Region to develop the market from January 2025.
