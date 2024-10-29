SIG Group: Carton Strength & Boosted Bag-in-Box, Spouted Pouch Performance

SIG Group AG reported a Q3 2024 revenue growth of 5.1% at constant currency, with a 4.6% increase when excluding resin price impacts.

The company's adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 2024 was 25.0%, slightly up from 24.8% in Q3 2023.

Revenue growth in the IMEA region was strong at 13.9% for the first nine months of 2024, driven by demand in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The Americas saw a revenue decline of 1.2% for the first nine months of 2024, but Q3 showed a 4.3% growth, particularly in bag-in-box and spouted pouch segments.

SIG's net capital expenditure decreased by €100.9 million to €129.5 million, reflecting the near completion of major investments, including new plants in India and Mexico.

The company confirmed its 2024 and mid-term guidance, expecting total revenue growth at constant currency to be around 4%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin at the lower end of the 24-25% range.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at SIG Group is on 25.02.2025.

The price of SIG Group at the time of the news was 20,950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





