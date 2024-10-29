Hypoport SE: Double-Digit Revenue Growth & EBIT Surge in Q3 2024

Hypoport SE reported a 29% increase in revenue to €114 million in Q3 2024 compared to €88 million in Q3 2023.

Gross profit for Q3 2024 rose by 12% to €57 million from €51 million in Q3 2023.

EBIT for Q3 2024 was approximately €3.6 million, a significant improvement from a loss of €1.1 million in Q3 2023.

Revenue for the first three quarters of 2024 increased by 24% to €332 million, compared to €267 million in the same period in 2023.

The main driver for the revenue and earnings increase was improved business development in private mortgage finance within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment.

Final results for Q1-Q3 2024 will be published on 11 November 2024.

The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 250,10EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.375,72PKT (+0,66 %).





