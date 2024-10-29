Drägerwerk: Strong Demand Boosts Sales & Earnings in First 9 Months of 2024
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA showcased resilience in 2024, with rising earnings and strong demand. Despite a slight dip in net sales, strategic moves bolstered their EBIT, affirming a positive annual outlook.
Foto: Drägerwerk AG
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA reported good demand, robust net sales development, and higher earnings in the first nine months of 2024.
- Order intake increased by 1.4% to EUR 2,420.5 million, surpassing the high prior-year level.
- Net sales slightly decreased by 0.4% to EUR 2,295.1 million, while EBIT rose by 4.2% to EUR 80.1 million.
- The safety division saw a 6.5% increase in order intake, while the medical division experienced a 2.1% decline due to lower demand for ventilators.
- One-off effects, including the sale of non-core businesses, contributed approximately EUR 32 million to EBIT.
- Dräger confirmed its annual forecast, expecting net sales growth of 1.0 to 5.0% and an EBIT margin of 2.5 to 5.5%.
The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 46,35EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.895,47PKT (+0,57 %).
ISIN:DE0005550636WKN:555063
