Drägerwerk: Strong Demand Boosts Sales & Earnings in First 9 Months of 2024

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA reported good demand, robust net sales development, and higher earnings in the first nine months of 2024.

Order intake increased by 1.4% to EUR 2,420.5 million, surpassing the high prior-year level.

Net sales slightly decreased by 0.4% to EUR 2,295.1 million, while EBIT rose by 4.2% to EUR 80.1 million.

The safety division saw a 6.5% increase in order intake, while the medical division experienced a 2.1% decline due to lower demand for ventilators.

One-off effects, including the sale of non-core businesses, contributed approximately EUR 32 million to EBIT.

Dräger confirmed its annual forecast, expecting net sales growth of 1.0 to 5.0% and an EBIT margin of 2.5 to 5.5%.

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 46,35EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.895,47PKT (+0,57 %).





