Deutsche Sparquote bleibt hoch

smallvalueinvestor schrieb gestern 11:51

UniCredit expected to make public offer for Commerzbank in early 2025 - report (translated)

23 Oct 2024

05:11 BST

Summary

ECB expected to clear UniCredit request to take stake to 29.9% stake in January

Public offer to follow ECB approval

Markets support UniCredit's bid, ECB encourages cross-border mergers

Unicredit [BIT:UCG] is likely to launch a public offer for German lender Commerzbank [ETR:CBK] in early 2025, Italian-language daily La Repubblica reported citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The article said that UniCredit is expected to launch its bid a few weeks after the European Central Bank (ECB) makes a ruling on whether to allow UniCredit to increase its stake in Commerzbank to 29.9%

The ECB, which is expected to give a green light to UniCredit, is not expected to make its ruling until January 2025. The article said that if the ECB does give approval UniCredit is expected to launch a public offer on Commerzbank a few weeks later.

The item said that UniCredit appears minded to go ahead with a bid because the markets support the operation, while the ECB is thought to want to encourage cross-border bank mergers.





Weiterhin hat es gerade eine Ad hoc gegeben, daß David. E Shaw, (Milliardär und Hedgefondsmanager, eine Posi über Derivate iHv ca 5% aufgebaut hat.



Meine Meinung: hier geht was.



VG



smallvalueinvestor