Bravura to build large-scale lithium processing plant in Germany to provide lithium hydroxide to German automotive OEMs and suppliers from 2027

Frankfurt am Main, Germany (ots) -



- Leading African mining group Bravura, sister entity to Africa's largest

indigenous oil and gas producer AITEO, to build large scale lithium processing

plant in Germany by 2027.

- Final site location in Germany to be determined in early 2025.

- Lithium hydroxide, an essential component of batteries for electric vehicles,

from unique African-German supply chain

- Bravura in talks about offtake agreements with German automotive OEMs and

suppliers

- Project to be further introduced during the BDI Raw Materials Congress on

November 11, 2024, in Berlin, Germany



Bravura, a leading African vertically integrated international mineral resource

conglomerate and sister entity of AITEO, the largest indigenous oil and gas

producer on the African continent, has today announced its plan to build a

large-scale modular lithium processing plant in Germany. A subsidiary of Bravura

Group is in the process of identifying a suitable location for the plant and

will operate it. Lithium hydroxide is a key component of high-performance

batteries which are used in electric vehicles. The final location for the

processing plant in Germany is expected to be determined in early 2025. The

facility is planned to take up production in 2027. Bravura is currently in talks

about offtake agreements with German automotive OEMs and suppliers.







conducted by Dorfner Anzaplan (Germany).



Lithium hydroxide from unique African-German supply chain



Bravura will source spodumene concentrate from its various Lithium assets across

Africa. Spodumene concentrate is a lithium source that will be produced in

Africa and directly transported to Germany, where it will be processed into

lithium hydroxide. The shipping of the spodumene concentrate to Germany will be

conducted by Bravura's own fleet of modern bulk carriers. Furthermore, Bravura

will be the first company in Germany to provide Lithium Hydroxide to German OEMs

and suppliers directly without any third-party involvement, thus supporting the

goals of the European Critical Raw Materials Act.



Lithium hydroxide essential for EV batteries, 40% of processing mandated to be

done in the EU from 2030 onward



Lithium hydroxide is an important raw material for the production of batteries

in electric cars. Per 1,000 tons of lithium hydroxide, approx. 25,000 batteries

for electric vehicles can be produced. As such, there is high demand for this

material from automotive OEMs and suppliers.



In Germany, automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers currently source

approximately 95% of their lithium hydroxide from China due to a lack of local

supply. In its European Critical Raw Materials Act, the EU has determined that

by 2030, 40% of lithium processing must be conducted within the EU. This project

meets and enables the objectives of this far-reaching legislation.



Bravura will introduce its project in more detail during the BDI Raw Materials

Congress on November 11, 2024, in Berlin, Germany and contribute to the

discussion about the future of raw material supply in Germany with top political

and industrial stakeholders.



About Bravura Group



Bravura is a leading African vertically integrated international mineral

resource mining and investment conglomerate with affiliates and subsidiaries in

Commonwealth of Dominica, Republic of Ghana, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic

of Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Burundi, Republic of

Namibia, Republic of Mozambique, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Zimbabwe. To

aid extensive mining ventures conceived and being unfurled, Bravura is focused

on mineral mapping, exploration, exploitation, mining and refining of mineral

resources in Africa and undertake its work by targeting strategic minerals and

associated assets necessary for beneficiation and ore processing in its theatres

of operations. Bravura is part of the Peters Family Group ("PFG"), one of the

largest Pan-African conglomerates that is active in the Energy, Mining, Health

Services, Real Estate and Agriculture sectors. Among Bravura's sister entities

is AITEO, the largest indigenous oil and gas producer on the African continent.



Contact:



Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH

Thomas Katzensteiner / Tobias Eberle

Email: mailto:bravura@charlesbarker.de

Phone: +49 69 794090 -25 / -24



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/177265/5897346

OTS: Bravura





