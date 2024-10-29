    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Bravura to build large-scale lithium processing plant in Germany to provide lithium hydroxide to German automotive OEMs and suppliers from 2027

    Frankfurt am Main, Germany (ots) -

    - Leading African mining group Bravura, sister entity to Africa's largest
    indigenous oil and gas producer AITEO, to build large scale lithium processing
    plant in Germany by 2027.
    - Final site location in Germany to be determined in early 2025.
    - Lithium hydroxide, an essential component of batteries for electric vehicles,
    from unique African-German supply chain
    - Bravura in talks about offtake agreements with German automotive OEMs and
    suppliers
    - Project to be further introduced during the BDI Raw Materials Congress on
    November 11, 2024, in Berlin, Germany

    Bravura, a leading African vertically integrated international mineral resource
    conglomerate and sister entity of AITEO, the largest indigenous oil and gas
    producer on the African continent, has today announced its plan to build a
    large-scale modular lithium processing plant in Germany. A subsidiary of Bravura
    Group is in the process of identifying a suitable location for the plant and
    will operate it. Lithium hydroxide is a key component of high-performance
    batteries which are used in electric vehicles. The final location for the
    processing plant in Germany is expected to be determined in early 2025. The
    facility is planned to take up production in 2027. Bravura is currently in talks
    about offtake agreements with German automotive OEMs and suppliers.

    The planning of the lithium processing plant has reached advanced stages and is
    conducted by Dorfner Anzaplan (Germany).

    Lithium hydroxide from unique African-German supply chain

    Bravura will source spodumene concentrate from its various Lithium assets across
    Africa. Spodumene concentrate is a lithium source that will be produced in
    Africa and directly transported to Germany, where it will be processed into
    lithium hydroxide. The shipping of the spodumene concentrate to Germany will be
    conducted by Bravura's own fleet of modern bulk carriers. Furthermore, Bravura
    will be the first company in Germany to provide Lithium Hydroxide to German OEMs
    and suppliers directly without any third-party involvement, thus supporting the
    goals of the European Critical Raw Materials Act.

    Lithium hydroxide essential for EV batteries, 40% of processing mandated to be
    done in the EU from 2030 onward

    Lithium hydroxide is an important raw material for the production of batteries
    in electric cars. Per 1,000 tons of lithium hydroxide, approx. 25,000 batteries
    for electric vehicles can be produced. As such, there is high demand for this
    material from automotive OEMs and suppliers.

    In Germany, automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers currently source
    approximately 95% of their lithium hydroxide from China due to a lack of local
    supply. In its European Critical Raw Materials Act, the EU has determined that
    by 2030, 40% of lithium processing must be conducted within the EU. This project
    meets and enables the objectives of this far-reaching legislation.

    Bravura will introduce its project in more detail during the BDI Raw Materials
    Congress on November 11, 2024, in Berlin, Germany and contribute to the
    discussion about the future of raw material supply in Germany with top political
    and industrial stakeholders.

    About Bravura Group

    Bravura is a leading African vertically integrated international mineral
    resource mining and investment conglomerate with affiliates and subsidiaries in
    Commonwealth of Dominica, Republic of Ghana, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic
    of Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Burundi, Republic of
    Namibia, Republic of Mozambique, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Zimbabwe. To
    aid extensive mining ventures conceived and being unfurled, Bravura is focused
    on mineral mapping, exploration, exploitation, mining and refining of mineral
    resources in Africa and undertake its work by targeting strategic minerals and
    associated assets necessary for beneficiation and ore processing in its theatres
    of operations. Bravura is part of the Peters Family Group ("PFG"), one of the
    largest Pan-African conglomerates that is active in the Energy, Mining, Health
    Services, Real Estate and Agriculture sectors. Among Bravura's sister entities
    is AITEO, the largest indigenous oil and gas producer on the African continent.

    http://presseportal.de/pm/177265/5897346
    OTS: Bravura



