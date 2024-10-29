Navigating a New Era of Asset Management at Guernsey Ports with Hexagon EAM and NTT DATA Business Solutions

London, UK (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions announced today that Guernsey

Ports has embarked on a strategic partnership to implement Hexagon's Enterprise

Asset Management (EAM) solution. This collaboration marks a significant

advancement in optimising asset management across the Bailiwick of Guernsey,

establishing a foundation for enhanced operational efficiency and resilience.



The initiative is part of Guernsey Ports' forward-looking Asset Management

Strategy, designed to enhance resource use and embed lifecycle management for

long-term value. With Hexagon EAM as the technology backbone and integration

with SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), the organisation is well-positioned

to improve planning, streamline decision-making and proactively manage

asset-related risks.





Driving Asset Management ExcellenceGuernsey Ports operates Guernsey Airport, Alderney Airport, Guernsey Harbours,Guernsey Coastguard and the Registry of British Ships - Guernsey. As such, itoversees a diverse portfolio of assets worth approximately GBP235 million (netbook value) including infrastructure, vehicles and marine vessels. The adoptionof Hexagon EAM reflects a commitment to maximising operational efficiency andresource optimisation."We are pleased to partner with NTT DATA Business Solutions," said JohnWaterman, Ports Asset Manager at Guernsey Ports. "The Hexagon EAM solution willhelp us to enhance long-term planning, increase asset visibility and ensure datais seamlessly integrated, supporting strategic decision-making and operationalimprovements."A Partnership Built on ExpertiseNTT DATA Business Solutions brings its combined expertise in SAP and Hexagon tosupport Guernsey Ports throughout the EAM system's deployment. The integrationof Hexagon EAM with the existing SAP ERP solution will enable Guernsey Ports tobenefit from a single view of all asset data between asset management andenterprise processes, providing a solid platform for operational excellence.Lee Sands, Head of EAM Solutions at NTT DATA Business Solutions, added: "Ourexpertise in SAP and Hexagon EAM uniquely positions us to deliver value toGuernsey Ports. Integrating Hexagon EAM with SAP ERP will enhance processefficiencies, giving the organisation the tools needed to achieve data-driveninsights into asset performance and optimise asset utilisation for maximumoperational impact."Delivering Practical Solutions Across Asset ManagementThe Hexagon EAM system will provide a comprehensive platform for managingassets, including maintenance scheduling, risk monitoring and lifecyclemanagement. Its mobile capabilities will support real-time data capture and task