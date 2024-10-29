    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Navigating a New Era of Asset Management at Guernsey Ports with Hexagon EAM and NTT DATA Business Solutions

    London, UK (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions announced today that Guernsey
    Ports has embarked on a strategic partnership to implement Hexagon's Enterprise
    Asset Management (EAM) solution. This collaboration marks a significant
    advancement in optimising asset management across the Bailiwick of Guernsey,
    establishing a foundation for enhanced operational efficiency and resilience.

    The initiative is part of Guernsey Ports' forward-looking Asset Management
    Strategy, designed to enhance resource use and embed lifecycle management for
    long-term value. With Hexagon EAM as the technology backbone and integration
    with SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), the organisation is well-positioned
    to improve planning, streamline decision-making and proactively manage
    asset-related risks.

    Driving Asset Management Excellence

    Guernsey Ports operates Guernsey Airport, Alderney Airport, Guernsey Harbours,
    Guernsey Coastguard and the Registry of British Ships - Guernsey. As such, it
    oversees a diverse portfolio of assets worth approximately GBP235 million (net
    book value) including infrastructure, vehicles and marine vessels. The adoption
    of Hexagon EAM reflects a commitment to maximising operational efficiency and
    resource optimisation.

    "We are pleased to partner with NTT DATA Business Solutions," said John
    Waterman, Ports Asset Manager at Guernsey Ports. "The Hexagon EAM solution will
    help us to enhance long-term planning, increase asset visibility and ensure data
    is seamlessly integrated, supporting strategic decision-making and operational
    improvements."

    A Partnership Built on Expertise

    NTT DATA Business Solutions brings its combined expertise in SAP and Hexagon to
    support Guernsey Ports throughout the EAM system's deployment. The integration
    of Hexagon EAM with the existing SAP ERP solution will enable Guernsey Ports to
    benefit from a single view of all asset data between asset management and
    enterprise processes, providing a solid platform for operational excellence.

    Lee Sands, Head of EAM Solutions at NTT DATA Business Solutions, added: "Our
    expertise in SAP and Hexagon EAM uniquely positions us to deliver value to
    Guernsey Ports. Integrating Hexagon EAM with SAP ERP will enhance process
    efficiencies, giving the organisation the tools needed to achieve data-driven
    insights into asset performance and optimise asset utilisation for maximum
    operational impact."

    Delivering Practical Solutions Across Asset Management

    The Hexagon EAM system will provide a comprehensive platform for managing
    assets, including maintenance scheduling, risk monitoring and lifecycle
    management. Its mobile capabilities will support real-time data capture and task
