Navigating a New Era of Asset Management at Guernsey Ports with Hexagon EAM and NTT DATA Business Solutions
London, UK (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions announced today that Guernsey
Ports has embarked on a strategic partnership to implement Hexagon's Enterprise
Asset Management (EAM) solution. This collaboration marks a significant
advancement in optimising asset management across the Bailiwick of Guernsey,
establishing a foundation for enhanced operational efficiency and resilience.
The initiative is part of Guernsey Ports' forward-looking Asset Management
Strategy, designed to enhance resource use and embed lifecycle management for
long-term value. With Hexagon EAM as the technology backbone and integration
with SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), the organisation is well-positioned
to improve planning, streamline decision-making and proactively manage
asset-related risks.
Driving Asset Management Excellence
Guernsey Ports operates Guernsey Airport, Alderney Airport, Guernsey Harbours,
Guernsey Coastguard and the Registry of British Ships - Guernsey. As such, it
oversees a diverse portfolio of assets worth approximately GBP235 million (net
book value) including infrastructure, vehicles and marine vessels. The adoption
of Hexagon EAM reflects a commitment to maximising operational efficiency and
resource optimisation.
"We are pleased to partner with NTT DATA Business Solutions," said John
Waterman, Ports Asset Manager at Guernsey Ports. "The Hexagon EAM solution will
help us to enhance long-term planning, increase asset visibility and ensure data
is seamlessly integrated, supporting strategic decision-making and operational
improvements."
A Partnership Built on Expertise
NTT DATA Business Solutions brings its combined expertise in SAP and Hexagon to
support Guernsey Ports throughout the EAM system's deployment. The integration
of Hexagon EAM with the existing SAP ERP solution will enable Guernsey Ports to
benefit from a single view of all asset data between asset management and
enterprise processes, providing a solid platform for operational excellence.
Lee Sands, Head of EAM Solutions at NTT DATA Business Solutions, added: "Our
expertise in SAP and Hexagon EAM uniquely positions us to deliver value to
Guernsey Ports. Integrating Hexagon EAM with SAP ERP will enhance process
efficiencies, giving the organisation the tools needed to achieve data-driven
insights into asset performance and optimise asset utilisation for maximum
operational impact."
Delivering Practical Solutions Across Asset Management
The Hexagon EAM system will provide a comprehensive platform for managing
assets, including maintenance scheduling, risk monitoring and lifecycle
management. Its mobile capabilities will support real-time data capture and task
