    While only 2% are ready, most companies expect productivity gains of 10-40% with Enterprise AI

    Infosys Research

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Enterprises need to prepare themselves in
    five key areas - strategy, governance, talent, data, and technology - to achieve
    significant productivity gains from AI

    Companies globally recognize the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and
    are eager to adopt enterprise AI, yet most are far from fully integrating AI
    into their businesses and operations owing to large gaps in basic AI readiness,
    reveals a new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute
    (https://www.infosys.com/iki.html) (IKI) , the research arm of Infosys
    (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY).

    The Infosys Enterprise AI Readiness report includes insights from over 1,500
    respondents across Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, the United Kingdom,
    and the United States, backed up with in-depth interviews with 40 senior
    executives in the US and UK.

    The Infosys research highlights that while executives envision AI as the next
    industrial revolution, transforming business models and shaping the new economy,
    many companies lack the foundational building blocks for successful enterprise
    AI adoption. According to the research, enterprises expect an average increase
    of 15% in productivity from their current AI projects, with some anticipating up
    to 40% gains, yet only 2% of organizations are ready across all five key
    dimensions: talent, strategy, governance, data, and technology. The biggest gaps
    lie in technology readiness, with only 9% of companies possessing the necessary
    AI capabilities like machine learning frameworks, prebuilt algorithms, and
    dynamic compute. Additionally, data accuracy, processes, and accessibility are
    significant challenges, with only about 10% of respondents reporting ease of
    data location and access for AI projects.

    To overcome these hurdles and realize the full potential of AI, including gen
    AI, companies must address readiness gaps and foster a culture of innovation. A
    clear AI strategy aligned with business objectives is essential, encompassing
    technology investments, talent acquisition, and ethical considerations.

    The research outlines five steps to close the gaps and reduce apprehensions
    about AI to accelerate adoption:

    - Develop a comprehensive AI strategy : A strong AI strategy aligns with
    business objectives, enhances revenue growth, and ensures desirable, feasible,
    and viable use cases. Only 23% of our respondents show readiness in this area.
    - Establish responsible AI governance : AI governance is crucial for managing
    risks like bias, misuse, and security threats. Only 10% of companies have
