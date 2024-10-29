Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Enterprises need to prepare themselves in

five key areas - strategy, governance, talent, data, and technology - to achieve

significant productivity gains from AI



Companies globally recognize the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and

are eager to adopt enterprise AI, yet most are far from fully integrating AI

into their businesses and operations owing to large gaps in basic AI readiness,

reveals a new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute

(https://www.infosys.com/iki.html) (IKI) , the research arm of Infosys

(http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY).





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

The Infosys Enterprise AI Readiness report includes insights from over 1,500respondents across Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, the United Kingdom,and the United States, backed up with in-depth interviews with 40 seniorexecutives in the US and UK.The Infosys research highlights that while executives envision AI as the nextindustrial revolution, transforming business models and shaping the new economy,many companies lack the foundational building blocks for successful enterpriseAI adoption. According to the research, enterprises expect an average increaseof 15% in productivity from their current AI projects, with some anticipating upto 40% gains, yet only 2% of organizations are ready across all five keydimensions: talent, strategy, governance, data, and technology. The biggest gapslie in technology readiness, with only 9% of companies possessing the necessaryAI capabilities like machine learning frameworks, prebuilt algorithms, anddynamic compute. Additionally, data accuracy, processes, and accessibility aresignificant challenges, with only about 10% of respondents reporting ease ofdata location and access for AI projects.To overcome these hurdles and realize the full potential of AI, including genAI, companies must address readiness gaps and foster a culture of innovation. Aclear AI strategy aligned with business objectives is essential, encompassingtechnology investments, talent acquisition, and ethical considerations.The research outlines five steps to close the gaps and reduce apprehensionsabout AI to accelerate adoption:- Develop a comprehensive AI strategy : A strong AI strategy aligns withbusiness objectives, enhances revenue growth, and ensures desirable, feasible,and viable use cases. Only 23% of our respondents show readiness in this area.- Establish responsible AI governance : AI governance is crucial for managingrisks like bias, misuse, and security threats. Only 10% of companies have