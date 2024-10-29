While only 2% are ready, most companies expect productivity gains of 10-40% with Enterprise AI
Infosys Research
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Enterprises need to prepare themselves in
five key areas - strategy, governance, talent, data, and technology - to achieve
significant productivity gains from AI
Companies globally recognize the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and
are eager to adopt enterprise AI, yet most are far from fully integrating AI
into their businesses and operations owing to large gaps in basic AI readiness,
reveals a new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute
(https://www.infosys.com/iki.html) (IKI) , the research arm of Infosys
(http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY).
five key areas - strategy, governance, talent, data, and technology - to achieve
significant productivity gains from AI
Companies globally recognize the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and
are eager to adopt enterprise AI, yet most are far from fully integrating AI
into their businesses and operations owing to large gaps in basic AI readiness,
reveals a new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute
(https://www.infosys.com/iki.html) (IKI) , the research arm of Infosys
(http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY).
The Infosys Enterprise AI Readiness report includes insights from over 1,500
respondents across Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, the United Kingdom,
and the United States, backed up with in-depth interviews with 40 senior
executives in the US and UK.
The Infosys research highlights that while executives envision AI as the next
industrial revolution, transforming business models and shaping the new economy,
many companies lack the foundational building blocks for successful enterprise
AI adoption. According to the research, enterprises expect an average increase
of 15% in productivity from their current AI projects, with some anticipating up
to 40% gains, yet only 2% of organizations are ready across all five key
dimensions: talent, strategy, governance, data, and technology. The biggest gaps
lie in technology readiness, with only 9% of companies possessing the necessary
AI capabilities like machine learning frameworks, prebuilt algorithms, and
dynamic compute. Additionally, data accuracy, processes, and accessibility are
significant challenges, with only about 10% of respondents reporting ease of
data location and access for AI projects.
To overcome these hurdles and realize the full potential of AI, including gen
AI, companies must address readiness gaps and foster a culture of innovation. A
clear AI strategy aligned with business objectives is essential, encompassing
technology investments, talent acquisition, and ethical considerations.
The research outlines five steps to close the gaps and reduce apprehensions
about AI to accelerate adoption:
- Develop a comprehensive AI strategy : A strong AI strategy aligns with
business objectives, enhances revenue growth, and ensures desirable, feasible,
and viable use cases. Only 23% of our respondents show readiness in this area.
- Establish responsible AI governance : AI governance is crucial for managing
risks like bias, misuse, and security threats. Only 10% of companies have
respondents across Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, the United Kingdom,
and the United States, backed up with in-depth interviews with 40 senior
executives in the US and UK.
The Infosys research highlights that while executives envision AI as the next
industrial revolution, transforming business models and shaping the new economy,
many companies lack the foundational building blocks for successful enterprise
AI adoption. According to the research, enterprises expect an average increase
of 15% in productivity from their current AI projects, with some anticipating up
to 40% gains, yet only 2% of organizations are ready across all five key
dimensions: talent, strategy, governance, data, and technology. The biggest gaps
lie in technology readiness, with only 9% of companies possessing the necessary
AI capabilities like machine learning frameworks, prebuilt algorithms, and
dynamic compute. Additionally, data accuracy, processes, and accessibility are
significant challenges, with only about 10% of respondents reporting ease of
data location and access for AI projects.
To overcome these hurdles and realize the full potential of AI, including gen
AI, companies must address readiness gaps and foster a culture of innovation. A
clear AI strategy aligned with business objectives is essential, encompassing
technology investments, talent acquisition, and ethical considerations.
The research outlines five steps to close the gaps and reduce apprehensions
about AI to accelerate adoption:
- Develop a comprehensive AI strategy : A strong AI strategy aligns with
business objectives, enhances revenue growth, and ensures desirable, feasible,
and viable use cases. Only 23% of our respondents show readiness in this area.
- Establish responsible AI governance : AI governance is crucial for managing
risks like bias, misuse, and security threats. Only 10% of companies have
Autor folgen