SLR Group 27 FRB: Audited Financials 23/24 Publication Delayed
SLR Group GmbH has announced a delay in releasing its audited financial statements for the 23/24 fiscal year, citing organizational and staffing challenges. The audit is now expected by mid-November.
- SLR Group GmbH has postponed the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements for the 23/24 financial year, originally scheduled for 30 October 2024.
- The delay is due to organizational and staffing issues affecting the audit by KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft.
- The audit certificate is expected to be issued by 15 November 2024 at the latest.
- Pro forma figures indicate an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 24.8 million for the 23/24 financial year, with an EBITDA margin of 10.4%.
- For the 24/25 financial year, SLR Group expects sold tonnage to be around 100 kilotonnes per annum and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million.
- The announcement was made on 29 October 2024, and the company's shares are listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin and Frankfurt.
