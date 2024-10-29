    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SLR Group 27 FRB: Audited Financials 23/24 Publication Delayed

    SLR Group GmbH has announced a delay in releasing its audited financial statements for the 23/24 fiscal year, citing organizational and staffing challenges. The audit is now expected by mid-November.

    • SLR Group GmbH has postponed the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements for the 23/24 financial year, originally scheduled for 30 October 2024.
    • The delay is due to organizational and staffing issues affecting the audit by KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft.
    • The audit certificate is expected to be issued by 15 November 2024 at the latest.
    • Pro forma figures indicate an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 24.8 million for the 23/24 financial year, with an EBITDA margin of 10.4%.
    • For the 24/25 financial year, SLR Group expects sold tonnage to be around 100 kilotonnes per annum and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million.
    • The announcement was made on 29 October 2024, and the company's shares are listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin and Frankfurt.







