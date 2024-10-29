MAX Automation SE Updates 2024 Financial Forecast: Key Changes Ahead

MAX Automation SE has revised its forecast for the financial year 2024 downwards.

The new revenue forecast is between EUR 350 million and EUR 380 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 390 million to EUR 450 million.

The EBITDA forecast is now between EUR 27 million and EUR 31 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 31 million to EUR 38 million.

The main reason for the revenue forecast adjustment is a decline in order intake due to the weak global economy, affecting all segments except ELWEMA.

The EBITDA forecast is further impacted by increased project costs in the bdtronic Group segment.

The full interim report for the third quarter of 2024 will be available on 8 November 2024 on the MAX Automation website.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at MAX Automation is on 08.11.2024.

The price of MAX Automation at the time of the news was 4,8500EUR and was down -15,36 % compared with the previous day.





