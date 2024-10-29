Raiffeisen Bank Int'l: €856M Profit, FY24 ROE Cut on Poland Provisions
Raiffeisen Bank International AG has navigated a challenging landscape, reporting a solid profit of EUR 856 million for the first nine months of 2024, while strategically excluding Russia and Belarus.
Foto: Hans Ringhofer - picture alliance / picturedesk.com
- Raiffeisen Bank International AG reported a consolidated profit of EUR 856 million for the first nine months of 2024, excluding Russia and Belarus.
- The bank's core revenues, excluding Russia and Belarus, slightly decreased to EUR 1,481 million due to muted business activity in Q3.
- The CET1 ratio, excluding Russia, improved to 15.3%, while the overall Group CET1 ratio remained unchanged at 17.8%.
- Significant de-risking in Russia led to a 67% reduction in customer loans since Q2 2022 and a 23% decrease quarter-over-quarter.
- The return on equity (ROE) guidance for 2024 was revised down to 7.5%, excluding Russia and Belarus, due to higher provisions in Poland.
- The bank anticipates net interest income of around EUR 4.1 billion and a cost/income ratio of approximately 52% for 2024, excluding Russia and Belarus.
