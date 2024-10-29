Raiffeisen Bank Int'l: €856M Profit, FY24 ROE Cut on Poland Provisions

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reported a consolidated profit of EUR 856 million for the first nine months of 2024, excluding Russia and Belarus.

The bank's core revenues, excluding Russia and Belarus, slightly decreased to EUR 1,481 million due to muted business activity in Q3.

The CET1 ratio, excluding Russia, improved to 15.3%, while the overall Group CET1 ratio remained unchanged at 17.8%.

Significant de-risking in Russia led to a 67% reduction in customer loans since Q2 2022 and a 23% decrease quarter-over-quarter.

The return on equity (ROE) guidance for 2024 was revised down to 7.5%, excluding Russia and Belarus, due to higher provisions in Poland.

The bank anticipates net interest income of around EUR 4.1 billion and a cost/income ratio of approximately 52% for 2024, excluding Russia and Belarus.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Raiffeisen Bank International is on 30.10.2024.

The price of Raiffeisen Bank International at the time of the news was 18,220EUR and was down -0,65 % compared with the previous day.





