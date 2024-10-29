Daimler Truck Holding AG: Exciting New Release Unveiled!

Daimler Truck Holding AG is assessing the future of its China operations, as previously mentioned in their Q2 results.

A negative valuation adjustment of EUR 180 million for receivables was booked in Q3 due to ongoing discussions about China operations.

This adjustment is a one-time, extraordinary, and non-cash item, not affecting Daimler Truck's operational performance (EBIT adjusted, ROS adjusted).

Other Q3 KPIs are preliminary and unaudited, and will be published on November 7th, 2024.

Definitions for EBIT adjusted and ROS adjusted can be found in the Daimler Truck Annual Report 2023 on page 36.

Daimler Truck Holding AG is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and other German exchanges.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Daimler Truck Holding is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Daimler Truck Holding at the time of the news was 38,76EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,66EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,25 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 19.471,50PKT (-0,39 %).





