Grenke Lowers Group Earnings Forecast

Grenke AG has reduced its Group earnings guidance for the 2024 financial year to EUR 68 million to EUR 76 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 95 million to EUR 115 million.

The adjustment is due to higher expenses related to the settlement of claims and risk provisioning, driven by a rising number of insolvencies in core markets such as France, Spain, and Germany.

The settlement of claims and risk provisioning increased from EUR 26.7 million in Q1 and EUR 28.3 million in Q2 to EUR 37.8 million in Q3 of 2024.

The loss rate rose from 1.1% in the first half of the year to 1.5% in Q3 2024, leading to a full write-off of EUR 4.4 million in goodwill for the Spanish subsidiary.

Group earnings for Q3 2024 are expected to be EUR 12.0 million, compared to EUR 19.8 million in Q1 and EUR 25.2 million in Q2.

The forecast for new business in 2024 remains unchanged at EUR 3.0 billion to EUR 3.2 billion, and Grenke will hold a conference call on October 30, 2024, to discuss these updates.

