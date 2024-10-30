Dexus Financial 2.30%: Key Insights from 2024 AGM Chair & CEO Address
Dexus's 2024 AGM marked a pivotal moment with Ross Du Vernet stepping in as CEO. The meeting highlighted strategic shifts, including asset divestments and a new distribution policy, amidst robust financial health.
- Dexus held its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 30, 2024, with a hybrid format allowing both in-person and online participation.
- Ross Du Vernet was formally congratulated on his appointment as the new Group CEO, succeeding Darren Steinberg, who contributed significantly to Dexus's growth over 12 years.
- The company announced the withdrawal of Resolution 2 regarding the FY25 long-term incentive options for the CEO due to investor concerns about the plan's design.
- Dexus reported a strong balance sheet with high occupancy rates in its office and industrial portfolios, and an AFFO of $516 million, although the distribution for FY24 was lower than the previous year.
- The company is focusing on capital recycling, with plans to divest $2 billion in assets over the next three years to enhance portfolio quality and maintain prudent gearing levels.
- Dexus aims to transition its balance sheet, maximize fund contributions, and leverage sector expertise to drive sustainable growth, with a new distribution policy set to pay out 80-100% of AFFO starting FY25.
