Gurit Holding Hits CHF 315.1M Sales, Confirms Guidance & Restructures Exec Team
Gurit faces a challenging year with a 10.6% drop in sales, prompting strategic shifts and leadership changes. As wind market demand wanes, the company aims to boost profitability and meet its 2024 targets.
- Gurit achieved net sales of CHF 315.1 million in the first nine months of 2024, a decrease of -10.6% compared to 2023.
- The company is undergoing a strategic realignment to address lower demand in wind markets and to enhance profitability.
- Mitja Schulz, the CEO, is leaving the company, with Javier Perez Freije appointed as interim CEO.
- Wind materials sales totaled CHF 210.7 million, down -6.1% at constant exchange rates, impacted by lower blade volumes and prices.
- Manufacturing solutions saw a significant decline of -26.2% in net sales, while marine and industrial markets reported a smaller decrease of -1.5%.
- Gurit maintains its FY 2024 guidance, expecting full-year sales around CHF 435 million and a 5-8% adjusted operating profit margin.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Gurit Holding is on 03.03.2025.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte