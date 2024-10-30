KION Group Boosts Profitability with Strong FY 2024 Nine-Month Results
KION Group has shown resilience in FY 2024, with revenue and profits climbing, driven by strong performance in Industrial Trucks & Services, despite challenges in Supply Chain Solutions.
- KION Group's revenue increased by 1.1% to €8.435 billion in the first nine months of FY 2024, compared to €8.347 billion in 2023.
- Adjusted EBIT rose by 16.6% to €666.7 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.9%, up from 6.9% in the previous year.
- Free cash flow improved significantly to €431.3 million, compared to €329.3 million in the same period last year.
- The Industrial Trucks & Services segment saw a revenue increase of 2.4% to €6.305 billion, while the Supply Chain Solutions segment's revenue was €2.161 billion, down from €2.216 billion.
- Net income for the KION Group was €255.6 million, an increase from €228.3 million in 2023, resulting in undiluted earnings per share of €1.90.
- The company confirmed its 2024 outlook with narrowed revenue and adjusted EBIT ranges, reflecting confidence despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.
