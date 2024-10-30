KION Group Boosts Profitability with Strong FY 2024 Nine-Month Results

KION Group's revenue increased by 1.1% to €8.435 billion in the first nine months of FY 2024, compared to €8.347 billion in 2023.

Adjusted EBIT rose by 16.6% to €666.7 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.9%, up from 6.9% in the previous year.

Free cash flow improved significantly to €431.3 million, compared to €329.3 million in the same period last year.

The Industrial Trucks & Services segment saw a revenue increase of 2.4% to €6.305 billion, while the Supply Chain Solutions segment's revenue was €2.161 billion, down from €2.216 billion.

Net income for the KION Group was €255.6 million, an increase from €228.3 million in 2023, resulting in undiluted earnings per share of €1.90.

The company confirmed its 2024 outlook with narrowed revenue and adjusted EBIT ranges, reflecting confidence despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Kion Group is on 30.10.2024.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.078,94PKT (-1,08 %).





