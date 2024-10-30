FUCHS Shines: Strong 9-Month Results Amid Market Challenges
FUCHS navigated currency challenges with resilience, posting a slight dip in sales but achieving robust EBIT growth and increased earnings per share. Strategic expansions and regional successes highlight their dynamic year.
- FUCHS reported a 1% decline in sales revenues to EUR 2,666 million, primarily due to negative currency effects.
- EBIT improved by 7% to EUR 334 million, reflecting a positive performance despite market challenges.
- Earnings per share increased by 10% for preference shares and 11% for ordinary shares.
- The company confirmed its full-year outlook for 2024, expecting sales of around EUR 3.6 billion and EBIT of approximately EUR 430 million.
- FUCHS completed the acquisition of the LUBCON Group and opened a new production plant for electrolyte solutions in Kaiserslautern.
- The company experienced growth in EBIT across all regions, with notable performance in North and South America, which saw a 15% increase.
The price of FUCHS at the time of the news was 32,48EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,53EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.
+0,92 %
+0,77 %
-2,66 %
+7,34 %
+9,67 %
+2,75 %
-3,80 %
+16,21 %
+59,20 %
ISIN:DE000A3E5D56WKN:A3E5D5
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte