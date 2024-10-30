FUCHS Shines: Strong 9-Month Results Amid Market Challenges

FUCHS reported a 1% decline in sales revenues to EUR 2,666 million, primarily due to negative currency effects.

EBIT improved by 7% to EUR 334 million, reflecting a positive performance despite market challenges.

Earnings per share increased by 10% for preference shares and 11% for ordinary shares.

The company confirmed its full-year outlook for 2024, expecting sales of around EUR 3.6 billion and EBIT of approximately EUR 430 million.

FUCHS completed the acquisition of the LUBCON Group and opened a new production plant for electrolyte solutions in Kaiserslautern.

The company experienced growth in EBIT across all regions, with notable performance in North and South America, which saw a 15% increase.

The price of FUCHS at the time of the news was 32,48EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,53EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.





