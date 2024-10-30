    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    HHLA Boosts 2024 Outlook: Promising Growth for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

    HHLA has boosted its 2024 financial forecast, driven by robust transport volumes and revenue growth, despite global hurdles. Container throughput and transport are set to rise, with EBIT expectations now higher.

    Foto: Jonas Walzberg - dpa
    • HHLA raises its forecast for the financial year 2024 based on preliminary figures for the first nine months.
    • Despite global challenges, HHLA recorded positive business performance due to increased transport volumes and strong revenue in the Port Logistics subgroup.
    • A slight year-on-year increase in container throughput and a significant increase in container transport are expected for 2024.
    • Revenue expectations have been raised, with a strong increase anticipated, mainly due to rail transport revenue.
    • The operating result (EBIT) is now expected to be between €125 million and €145 million, up from the previous range of €85 million to €115 million.
    • Capital expenditures at Group level are expected to be at the lower end of the range between €325 million to €375 million due to delays in investment projects.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 14.11.2024.

    The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 17,220EUR and was up +2,01 % compared with the previous day.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
