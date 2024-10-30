HHLA Boosts 2024 Outlook: Promising Growth for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

HHLA raises its forecast for the financial year 2024 based on preliminary figures for the first nine months.

Despite global challenges, HHLA recorded positive business performance due to increased transport volumes and strong revenue in the Port Logistics subgroup.

A slight year-on-year increase in container throughput and a significant increase in container transport are expected for 2024.

Revenue expectations have been raised, with a strong increase anticipated, mainly due to rail transport revenue.

The operating result (EBIT) is now expected to be between €125 million and €145 million, up from the previous range of €85 million to €115 million.

Capital expenditures at Group level are expected to be at the lower end of the range between €325 million to €375 million due to delays in investment projects.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 14.11.2024.

The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 17,220EUR and was up +2,01 % compared with the previous day.





