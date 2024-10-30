Syngenta Group Unveils Impressive Q3 2024 Financial Results
In Q3 2024, Syngenta Group maintained steady sales at $6.8 billion, while EBITDA soared by 112% to $0.7 billion. Despite challenges in Argentina, China saw robust growth, with a focus on efficiency and innovation paving the way for recovery.
- Q3 2024 Group sales were $6.8 billion, flat compared to the prior year (up 4% at constant exchange rates)
- Q3 2024 Group EBITDA increased by 112% to $0.7 billion, with 9M Group EBITDA at $2.7 billion, down 23% year-on-year
- Syngenta Group China reported double-digit sales growth, while overall sales in Argentina declined due to adverse weather and disease pressures
- Adverse weather and prolonged destocking impacted the first nine months of 2024, with channel inventories nearing normal levels
- The company is focusing on operational efficiency, cash flow generation, and ongoing investments in R&D for sustainable innovation
- A gradual market recovery is expected after the first half of 2025, supported by improved EBITDA in Q4 2024 due to financial discipline
