Evotec SE: 9-Month 2024 Results Revealed on November 6th!
Evotec SE is set to unveil its financial performance for the first nine months of 2024 on November 6. Join the webcast to explore insights into their strategic review and priority reset.
pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec SE will announce its financial results for the first nine months of 2024 on 06 November 2024.
- A conference call will be held in English to discuss the results and provide an overview of the ongoing priority reset and strategic review process.
- The webcast will take place on 06 November 2024 at 2.00 pm CET, and participants can register online to join.
- Evotec is a life science company focused on discovering and developing therapeutics, with a multimodality platform combining innovative technologies, data, and science.
- The company collaborates with all Top 20 Pharma companies and over 800 biotechnology companies, focusing on therapeutic areas like neurology, oncology, metabolic, and infectious diseases.
- Evotec operates globally with over 5,000 employees and has a portfolio of more than 200 R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development.
The next important date, "Interim Report Q3/9M 2024 and Webcast", at Evotec is on 06.11.2024.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,2350EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.760,01PKT (-0,24 %).
