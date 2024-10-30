Wienerberger Unifies Brand Portfolio to Boost Leadership in Solutions
Wienerberger has redefined its brand identity, merging all solution brands under one name to solidify its role as a leader in innovation and sustainability. From bricks to global ecological solutions, the company is evolving.
Foto: Wienerberger AG
- Wienerberger has unified all its solution brands under a single umbrella to enhance its position as an innovative and sustainable company.
- The company has transformed from a brick manufacturer to a leading global provider of ecological solutions for building envelopes and infrastructure.
- Wienerberger's growth strategy includes sustainable organic growth and selective acquisitions, such as the recent acquisition of Terreal, a European provider of roof repair services.
- The brand architecture has been redesigned to market all solution brands under the Wienerberger name, including Pipelife, Porotherm, Terca, and others.
- CEO Heimo Scheuch emphasizes that the new brand architecture highlights the company's innovative strength and commitment to sustainability.
- Wienerberger generated approximately €4.2 billion in revenue and €811 million in operating EBITDA in 2023, with over 20,000 employees worldwide.
