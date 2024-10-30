Wienerberger Unifies Brand Portfolio to Boost Leadership in Solutions

Wienerberger has unified all its solution brands under a single umbrella to enhance its position as an innovative and sustainable company.

The company has transformed from a brick manufacturer to a leading global provider of ecological solutions for building envelopes and infrastructure.

Wienerberger's growth strategy includes sustainable organic growth and selective acquisitions, such as the recent acquisition of Terreal, a European provider of roof repair services.

The brand architecture has been redesigned to market all solution brands under the Wienerberger name, including Pipelife, Porotherm, Terca, and others.

CEO Heimo Scheuch emphasizes that the new brand architecture highlights the company's innovative strength and commitment to sustainability.

Wienerberger generated approximately €4.2 billion in revenue and €811 million in operating EBITDA in 2023, with over 20,000 employees worldwide.

