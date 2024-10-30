FORTEC Elektronik AG: 2023/24 Financial Report Reveals Cautious Optimism

FORTEC Elektronik AG reported a group turnover of EUR 94.5 million for the 2023/2024 financial year, a decrease of about 11% from the previous year's EUR 105.9 million.

The Group EBIT for the 2023/2024 financial year was EUR 7.1 million, within the forecast range, but down from the previous year's EUR 10.7 million.

A dividend of EUR 0.85 per share is recommended for the 2023/2024 financial year, maintaining the same level as the previous year.

The forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year anticipates a group turnover of EUR 95.0 million to EUR 110.0 million and a Group EBIT of EUR 6.0 million to EUR 8.0 million.

The data visualization segment contributed EUR 56.7 million to the total turnover, while the power supplies segment remained stable at EUR 37.8 million.

CEO Sandra Maile highlighted the "Strong Together 2030" strategy as a guideline for digital and sustainable transformation, preparing FORTEC for future success.

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 18,000EUR and was up +1,41 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,67 % since publication.





