Pulsenmore Expands Partnership with Clalit Health Services to Deliver 25,000 Home Ultrasound Devices for Remote Prenatal Care
Ramat Gan, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Pulsenmore (TASE: PULS) , a pioneering
provider of home-based ultrasound technology, has announced the renewal and
expansion of its strategic partnership with Clalit Health Services, Israel's
largest HMO. Over the next five years, Pulsenmore will supply 25,000 units of
its advanced home ultrasound devices to support Clalit's commitment to
accessible, high-quality prenatal care.
Under the new agreement, Pulsenmore's devices will enable pregnant women to
conduct ultrasound scans at home, both asynchronously (App Guided) and, for the
first time, synchronously (Clinician Guided) with real-time video consultations.
This feature will allow real-time monitoring and guidance, empowering expectant
mothers with accessible, quality prenatal care directly from their homes.
Additionally, Clalit will evaluate the incorporation of Pulsenmore's latest
home-based Biophysical Profile (BPP) feature, into its services. The BPP enables
medical teams to assess fetal well-being and make timely clinical decisions for
high-risk pregnancies.
Pulsenmore's home ultrasound device, connected via smartphone, allows pregnant
women to perform self-guided scans, which are securely sent to medical teams for
remote review. This intuitive device captures essential fetal health
metrics-such as heartbeat, movement, and amniotic fluid levels-providing
comprehensive insights into fetal well-being.
Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, Founder and CEO of Pulsenmore, commented, "Our new
agreement with Clalit reinforces their trust in Pulsenmore's solutions as a
transformative approach in remote healthcare. This partnership not only
strengthens our commitment to providing more flexible, supportive care to
Clalit's members, but it also shapes the way for advancing the future of
prenatal care."
Founded in 2014, Pulsenmore has rapidly expanded its global footprint. The
company has regulatory approvals in Israel and Europe (CE) and recently secured
clearance for distribution in Australia and Brazil. In the fusion of telehealth
and femtech, Pulsenmore has marked a year of significant milestones, as the
company reported a robust 79% revenue growth in the first half and committed
contractual revenue extending into 2025. With new distribution agreements in key
markets and a strengthened pipeline, Pulsenmore is dedicated to transforming
prenatal care by offering accessible healthcare solutions that empower families
everywhere.
