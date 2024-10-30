Pulsenmore Expands Partnership with Clalit Health Services to Deliver 25,000 Home Ultrasound Devices for Remote Prenatal Care

Ramat Gan, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Pulsenmore (TASE: PULS) , a pioneering

provider of home-based ultrasound technology, has announced the renewal and

expansion of its strategic partnership with Clalit Health Services, Israel's

largest HMO. Over the next five years, Pulsenmore will supply 25,000 units of

its advanced home ultrasound devices to support Clalit's commitment to

accessible, high-quality prenatal care.



Under the new agreement, Pulsenmore's devices will enable pregnant women to

conduct ultrasound scans at home, both asynchronously (App Guided) and, for the

first time, synchronously (Clinician Guided) with real-time video consultations.

This feature will allow real-time monitoring and guidance, empowering expectant

mothers with accessible, quality prenatal care directly from their homes.





Additionally, Clalit will evaluate the incorporation of Pulsenmore's latest home-based Biophysical Profile (BPP) feature, into its services. The BPP enables medical teams to assess fetal well-being and make timely clinical decisions for high-risk pregnancies.

Pulsenmore's home ultrasound device, connected via smartphone, allows pregnant women to perform self-guided scans, which are securely sent to medical teams for remote review. This intuitive device captures essential fetal health metrics-such as heartbeat, movement, and amniotic fluid levels-providing comprehensive insights into fetal well-being.

Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, Founder and CEO of Pulsenmore, commented, "Our new agreement with Clalit reinforces their trust in Pulsenmore's solutions as a transformative approach in remote healthcare. This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to providing more flexible, supportive care to Clalit's members, but it also shapes the way for advancing the future of prenatal care."

Founded in 2014, Pulsenmore has rapidly expanded its global footprint. The company has regulatory approvals in Israel and Europe (CE) and recently secured clearance for distribution in Australia and Brazil. In the fusion of telehealth and femtech, Pulsenmore has marked a year of significant milestones, as the company reported a robust 79% revenue growth in the first half and committed contractual revenue extending into 2025. With new distribution agreements in key markets and a strengthened pipeline, Pulsenmore is dedicated to transforming prenatal care by offering accessible healthcare solutions that empower families everywhere.