    Pulsenmore Expands Partnership with Clalit Health Services to Deliver 25,000 Home Ultrasound Devices for Remote Prenatal Care

    Ramat Gan, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Pulsenmore (TASE: PULS) , a pioneering
    provider of home-based ultrasound technology, has announced the renewal and
    expansion of its strategic partnership with Clalit Health Services, Israel's
    largest HMO. Over the next five years, Pulsenmore will supply 25,000 units of
    its advanced home ultrasound devices to support Clalit's commitment to
    accessible, high-quality prenatal care.

    Under the new agreement, Pulsenmore's devices will enable pregnant women to
    conduct ultrasound scans at home, both asynchronously (App Guided) and, for the
    first time, synchronously (Clinician Guided) with real-time video consultations.
    This feature will allow real-time monitoring and guidance, empowering expectant
    mothers with accessible, quality prenatal care directly from their homes.

    Additionally, Clalit will evaluate the incorporation of Pulsenmore's latest
    home-based Biophysical Profile (BPP) feature, into its services. The BPP enables
    medical teams to assess fetal well-being and make timely clinical decisions for
    high-risk pregnancies.

    Pulsenmore's home ultrasound device, connected via smartphone, allows pregnant
    women to perform self-guided scans, which are securely sent to medical teams for
    remote review. This intuitive device captures essential fetal health
    metrics-such as heartbeat, movement, and amniotic fluid levels-providing
    comprehensive insights into fetal well-being.

    Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, Founder and CEO of Pulsenmore, commented, "Our new
    agreement with Clalit reinforces their trust in Pulsenmore's solutions as a
    transformative approach in remote healthcare. This partnership not only
    strengthens our commitment to providing more flexible, supportive care to
    Clalit's members, but it also shapes the way for advancing the future of
    prenatal care."

    Founded in 2014, Pulsenmore has rapidly expanded its global footprint. The
    company has regulatory approvals in Israel and Europe (CE) and recently secured
    clearance for distribution in Australia and Brazil. In the fusion of telehealth
    and femtech, Pulsenmore has marked a year of significant milestones, as the
    company reported a robust 79% revenue growth in the first half and committed
    contractual revenue extending into 2025. With new distribution agreements in key
    markets and a strengthened pipeline, Pulsenmore is dedicated to transforming
    prenatal care by offering accessible healthcare solutions that empower families
    everywhere.

