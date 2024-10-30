Mutares' Sixth Exit in 2024: Steyr Motors Goes Public Successfully
Mutares has taken a significant step by taking Steyr Motors public, marking its sixth successful exit in 2024. With a strong market debut, Steyr Motors is poised for impressive growth.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Mutares successfully took Steyr Motors public, marking its sixth exit in 2024.
- Steyr Motors is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of EUR 82.7 million at the start of trading.
- Mutares remains the majority shareholder of Steyr Motors with a 70.9% stake after selling 21% of its shares.
- Steyr Motors specializes in high-performance engines for defense and commercial applications, generating approximately 60% of its revenue from defense applications.
- Mutares implemented a successful turnaround for Steyr Motors, achieving an adjusted EBIT margin of 24% in the first nine months of 2024.
- Steyr Motors expects significant growth, with projected revenues of EUR 41 million to EUR 45 million in 2024 and over 40% revenue growth in 2025.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at mutares is on 07.11.2024.
The price of mutares at the time of the news was 23,925EUR and was down -0,52 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,52 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.593,06PKT (-1,45 %).
0,00 %
-7,32 %
+8,33 %
-25,31 %
-13,18 %
+2,12 %
+144,00 %
+18.119,70 %
ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
