Mutares' Sixth Exit in 2024: Steyr Motors Goes Public Successfully

Mutares successfully took Steyr Motors public, marking its sixth exit in 2024.

Steyr Motors is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of EUR 82.7 million at the start of trading.

Mutares remains the majority shareholder of Steyr Motors with a 70.9% stake after selling 21% of its shares.

Steyr Motors specializes in high-performance engines for defense and commercial applications, generating approximately 60% of its revenue from defense applications.

Mutares implemented a successful turnaround for Steyr Motors, achieving an adjusted EBIT margin of 24% in the first nine months of 2024.

Steyr Motors expects significant growth, with projected revenues of EUR 41 million to EUR 45 million in 2024 and over 40% revenue growth in 2025.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at mutares is on 07.11.2024.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 23,925EUR and was down -0,52 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,52 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.593,06PKT (-1,45 %).





