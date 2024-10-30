Mutares' Steyr Motors AG Debuts Successfully on Frankfurt's Scale Segment

Steyr Motors AG successfully listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of EUR 82.7 million at IPO.

The company is a global leader in customized engines for defense and civilian applications, with a total order backlog of EUR 150 million as of September 30, 2024.

Expected total revenue for 2024 is between EUR 41 and 45 million, with an adjusted EBIT of EUR 9 to 11 million.

Mutares remains the largest shareholder with a 70.9% stake, while B&C Holding Österreich GmbH joins as a new anchor shareholder with a 9.9% stake.

Steyr Motors aims for over 40% revenue growth and an adjusted EBIT margin of over 20% in 2025, with a production volume of more than 1,250 units.

The company's engines are used in mission-critical defense platforms and civilian applications, with defense applications accounting for around 60% of total sales.

