SMT Scharf Boosts 2024 Revenue & Earnings Forecast Significantly

SMT Scharf AG has significantly increased its revenue and earnings forecast for the 2024 fiscal year.

The increase is due to the first-time consolidation of the joint venture company Shandong Xinsha Monorail Co., Ltd ("Xinsha") starting from November 1, 2024.

The new forecast anticipates consolidated revenue between EUR 87 million and EUR 97 million, and operating earnings (EBIT) between EUR 2.8 million and EUR 4.6 million for 2024.

Previously, the company expected consolidated revenue between EUR 74 million and EUR 79 million, and operating earnings (EBIT) between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 2.5 million for 2024.

The expected contribution from Xinsha for November and December 2024 is revenue between EUR 13 million and EUR 18 million, and operating earnings (EBIT) between EUR 1.3 million and EUR 2.1 million.

The consolidation effect of Xinsha is expected to be even higher in the fiscal year 2025, as it will be consolidated for the full year.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at SMT Scharf is on 13.11.2024.

The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 8,7500EUR and was up +6,38 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,0500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,43 % since publication.





