SMT Scharf Boosts 2024 Revenue & Earnings Forecast Significantly

SMT Scharf AG significantly raises its revenue and earnings forecast for 2024 due to the consolidation of the joint venture Shandong Xinsha Monorail Co., Ltd. starting November 1, 2024.

The new forecast anticipates consolidated revenue between EUR 87 million and EUR 97 million, with operating earnings (EBIT) expected between EUR 2.8 million and EUR 4.6 million.

This is an increase from the previous forecast of EUR 74 million to EUR 79 million in revenue and EUR 1.5 million to EUR 2.5 million in EBIT for 2024.

The expected revenue contribution from Xinsha for November and December 2024 is projected to be between EUR 13 million and EUR 18 million, with EBIT between EUR 1.3 million and EUR 2.1 million.

CEO Liu Jun highlighted the attractive business potential in China's underground mining sector, focusing on high-tech coal mines and tailored transport solutions.

SMT Scharf AG operates globally, providing transportation equipment for underground mining and tunnel construction, with a diverse product range including railway systems and electric vehicles.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at SMT Scharf is on 13.11.2024.

The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 8,7750EUR and was up +6,69 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,70 % since publication.





