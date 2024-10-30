Infosys Finacle Launches Data and AI Suite to Help Banks Accelerate their AI Journey

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Finacle

(https://www.edgeverve.com/finacle/) , part of EdgeVerve Systems

(https://www.edgeverve.com/) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys

(https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), today

announced the launch of the Finacle Data and AI Suite

(https://www.edgeverve.com/finacle/solutions/finacle-data-and-ai-suite/) , a set

of solutions to empower banks to infuse AI into their digital operations and

accelerate their enterprise AI journey. The suite will offer a comprehensive set

of platforms that enable banks to build low-code, predictive as well as

generative AI solutions from the ground up with high transparency and

explainability. It will help banks scale their data readiness, industrialize AI

model development, apply generative AI technologies, and deliver actionable

insights across their entire ecosystem.



The Finacle Data and AI Suite is a part of Infosys Topaz

(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) - an AI-first set of

offerings using generative AI technologies and steered by a 'responsible by

design' approach that ensures strong standards of AI ethics, trust, privacy,

security and regulatory compliance. The suite consists of three components .





