Infosys Finacle Launches Data and AI Suite to Help Banks Accelerate their AI Journey
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Finacle
(https://www.edgeverve.com/finacle/) , part of EdgeVerve Systems
(https://www.edgeverve.com/) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys
(https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), today
announced the launch of the Finacle Data and AI Suite
(https://www.edgeverve.com/finacle/solutions/finacle-data-and-ai-suite/) , a set
of solutions to empower banks to infuse AI into their digital operations and
accelerate their enterprise AI journey. The suite will offer a comprehensive set
of platforms that enable banks to build low-code, predictive as well as
generative AI solutions from the ground up with high transparency and
explainability. It will help banks scale their data readiness, industrialize AI
model development, apply generative AI technologies, and deliver actionable
insights across their entire ecosystem.
The Finacle Data and AI Suite is a part of Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) - an AI-first set of
offerings using generative AI technologies and steered by a 'responsible by
design' approach that ensures strong standards of AI ethics, trust, privacy,
security and regulatory compliance. The suite consists of three components .
- Finacle Data Platform: It includes an automated data pipeline to clean,
transform, and deliver data for AI and other organizational requirements. This
sits alongside a modular data lakehouse with BIAN (Banking Industry
Architecture Network) inspired data models and domain-specific data marts for
rapid, interoperable access.
- Finacle AI Platform : It allows banks to build, train, deploy, monitor, and
optimize AI solutions from a unified interface. It features a wide range of
pre-trained models and ML techniques, combined with a no-code, generative
AI-driven approach, allowing both technical and business users to rapidly
create explainable AI solutions. The platform's extensive library of pre-built
use cases facilitates seamless AI integration into various business processes
and user journeys. Features such as model comparators, what-if simulations and
pattern analysis, help refine and elevate modelling sophistication. The
platform promotes responsible AI practices with capabilities for detecting
biases and drifts and includes a patent-pending synthetic data generation
feature to safeguard data privacy during training.
- Finacle Generative AI Offerings : These encompass a diverse range of AI
assistants designed for both enterprise and customer-centric applications,
including the Finacle Knowledge AI Assistant, designed to facilitate NLP-based
