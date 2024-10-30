Rohde & Schwarz technology group closes fiscal year successfully in dynamic market environment

Munich (ots) - Rohde & Schwarz has closed the 2023/2024 fiscal year successfully

in a market environment that remains highly dynamic. The company again achieved

year-on-year increases in both revenue and incoming orders. With its three

divisions Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity,

the group addressed the current challenges. The extensive product portfolio

supports customers in maintaining their technological and digital sovereignty.



The 2023/2024 fiscal year (July to June) was characterized by divergent and

dynamic market developments. With its focus on connectivity and security, the

technology group proved to be well positioned in relevant growth markets.

Revenue increased by 5.3 percent to EUR 2.93 billion, while incoming orders

exceeded expectations with a 22.77 percent increase to EUR 3.87 billion. The

operating result was positive. Thanks to a healthy sales pipeline, Rohde &

Schwarz has started the new fiscal year with optimism.







It invests between 15 and 20 percent of its revenue in research and development

every year, emphasizing its innovation leadership in the technology sector. The

number of employees worldwide increased to over 14,400 as of June 30, 2024.

Further investments in the group's own centers of competence and production

plants ensure customer proximity, flexibility and reliable supply capability.

Especially given the challenging economic and geopolitical situation,

investments in the group's vertical integration ensure the necessary resilience

against external influences.



Technical expertise in test and measurement for customers in diverse markets



In a challenging market environment, the test and measurement business was

generally stable thanks to its diversified product portfolio. In the wireless

communications segment, demand was down compared to the preceding years.

However, research and development customers demonstrated their continued

reliance on the group's test and measurement equipment to drive forward trending

future technologies. These include the next mobile communications generations

Beyond 5G and 6G, artificial intelligence and the integration of sensor

technology and communications. Increased demand for test and measurement

equipment for research into quantum technologies also had a positive impact on

incoming orders.



Broad portfolio supports automotive customers in technology transition



As a leading global supplier of test and measurement equipment, Rohde & Schwarz

provides well-engineered test and measurement solutions for the automotive

industry and its technological transition. This includes radar sensors for Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



