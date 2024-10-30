    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Rohde & Schwarz technology group closes fiscal year successfully in dynamic market environment

    Munich (ots) - Rohde & Schwarz has closed the 2023/2024 fiscal year successfully
    in a market environment that remains highly dynamic. The company again achieved
    year-on-year increases in both revenue and incoming orders. With its three
    divisions Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity,
    the group addressed the current challenges. The extensive product portfolio
    supports customers in maintaining their technological and digital sovereignty.

    The 2023/2024 fiscal year (July to June) was characterized by divergent and
    dynamic market developments. With its focus on connectivity and security, the
    technology group proved to be well positioned in relevant growth markets.
    Revenue increased by 5.3 percent to EUR 2.93 billion, while incoming orders
    exceeded expectations with a 22.77 percent increase to EUR 3.87 billion. The
    operating result was positive. Thanks to a healthy sales pipeline, Rohde &
    Schwarz has started the new fiscal year with optimism.

    Major investments ensure that the group maintains its leading market position.
    It invests between 15 and 20 percent of its revenue in research and development
    every year, emphasizing its innovation leadership in the technology sector. The
    number of employees worldwide increased to over 14,400 as of June 30, 2024.
    Further investments in the group's own centers of competence and production
    plants ensure customer proximity, flexibility and reliable supply capability.
    Especially given the challenging economic and geopolitical situation,
    investments in the group's vertical integration ensure the necessary resilience
    against external influences.

    Technical expertise in test and measurement for customers in diverse markets

    In a challenging market environment, the test and measurement business was
    generally stable thanks to its diversified product portfolio. In the wireless
    communications segment, demand was down compared to the preceding years.
    However, research and development customers demonstrated their continued
    reliance on the group's test and measurement equipment to drive forward trending
    future technologies. These include the next mobile communications generations
    Beyond 5G and 6G, artificial intelligence and the integration of sensor
    technology and communications. Increased demand for test and measurement
    equipment for research into quantum technologies also had a positive impact on
    incoming orders.

    Broad portfolio supports automotive customers in technology transition

    As a leading global supplier of test and measurement equipment, Rohde & Schwarz
    provides well-engineered test and measurement solutions for the automotive
    industry and its technological transition. This includes radar sensors for
