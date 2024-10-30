DHL Group Updates 2024 Outlook: Key Changes You Need to Know

Deutsche Post AG has revised its EBIT guidance for fiscal year 2024 to more than EUR 5.8 billion, down from the previous range of EUR 6.0-6.6 billion.

The DHL divisions are expected to contribute more than EUR 5.5 billion, while the Post & Parcel Germany division is expected to contribute around EUR 0.8 billion.

The company has reduced its expected capital expenditure for 2024 to EUR 3.0-3.2 billion, down from the previous range of EUR 3.0-3.6 billion.

Free cash flow for 2024 is now expected to be EUR 2.8-3.0 billion, slightly reduced from the previous expectation of around EUR 3.0 billion.

The guidance for medium-term growth of Group EBIT by 2026 has been revised to more than EUR 7.0 billion, down from the previous expectation of EUR 7.5-8.5 billion.

The third quarter 2024 Group EBIT was EUR 1.373 billion, with contributions from various divisions, and a positive net effect from legal disputes in P&P Germany of around EUR 70 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at DHL Group is on 05.11.2024.

The price of DHL Group at the time of the news was 37,44EUR and was down -1,07 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 19.242,00PKT (-1,19 %).





