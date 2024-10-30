The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Vienna Achieve ÖGNI Gold
Vienna (ots) - Developed by Brisen Group, the landmark transformation of
Vienna's historic Commercial Court into The Residences at Mandarin Oriental,
Vienna and Mandarin Oriental, Vienna Hotel has been awarded the prestigious ÖGNI
gold pre-certificate by the Austrian Sustainable Building Council. This
milestone is particularly noteworthy for a century-old, protected building that
underscores the project's commitment to delivering unparalleled residential
excellence while preserving architectural heritage in one of Europe's most
livable cities.
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Vienna is scheduled for completion in
summer 2025 and will introduce 25 exclusive branded residences which include 11
duplex penthouses crowning Vienna's most anticipated luxury hospitality
development.
"Achieving the ÖGNI gold pre-certificate for a protected historic building
demonstrates our commitment to creating an exceptional legacy," states Dimitry
Vallen, CEO of the Brisen Group. "For our residence owners and hotel guests,
this certification represents not just sustainable luxury living, but the
assurance of enduring value in one of Vienna's most prestigious addresses.
Transforming a century-old courthouse while achieving such high sustainability
standards sets a new precedent in luxury property development."
Adelina Wong Ettelson, Global Head of Residences Marketing at Mandarin Oriental,
adds: "This achievement exemplifies Mandarin Oriental's approach to sustainable
luxury and purposeful operations. The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Vienna
are designed to harmonize with their surroundings, offering a balance of luxury
and responsibility that resonates with owners. As a global luxury brand,
Mandarin Oriental takes seriously its responsibility to preserve, to care and be
mindful of its impact, and support local craftsmanship."
The certification process evaluated six key quality criteria, with the project
achieving remarkable scores that set it apart in Vienna's luxury real estate
market: Site-Quality (84.0%), Process-Quality (85.7%), (75.5%), Economic-Quality
(71.7%), Ecological-Quality (69.6%), Social-Functional-Quality (59.3%)
http://www.mo-residencesvienna.com
https://www.brisengroup.com/
Contact:
Christoph Steiner
PR-International
mailto:c.steiner@pr-international.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/177287/5898692
OTS: PR-International
