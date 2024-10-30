    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Vienna Achieve ÖGNI Gold

    Vienna (ots) - Developed by Brisen Group, the landmark transformation of
    Vienna's historic Commercial Court into The Residences at Mandarin Oriental,
    Vienna and Mandarin Oriental, Vienna Hotel has been awarded the prestigious ÖGNI
    gold pre-certificate by the Austrian Sustainable Building Council. This
    milestone is particularly noteworthy for a century-old, protected building that
    underscores the project's commitment to delivering unparalleled residential
    excellence while preserving architectural heritage in one of Europe's most
    livable cities.

    The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Vienna is scheduled for completion in
    summer 2025 and will introduce 25 exclusive branded residences which include 11
    duplex penthouses crowning Vienna's most anticipated luxury hospitality
    development.

    "Achieving the ÖGNI gold pre-certificate for a protected historic building
    demonstrates our commitment to creating an exceptional legacy," states Dimitry
    Vallen, CEO of the Brisen Group. "For our residence owners and hotel guests,
    this certification represents not just sustainable luxury living, but the
    assurance of enduring value in one of Vienna's most prestigious addresses.
    Transforming a century-old courthouse while achieving such high sustainability
    standards sets a new precedent in luxury property development."

    Adelina Wong Ettelson, Global Head of Residences Marketing at Mandarin Oriental,
    adds: "This achievement exemplifies Mandarin Oriental's approach to sustainable
    luxury and purposeful operations. The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Vienna
    are designed to harmonize with their surroundings, offering a balance of luxury
    and responsibility that resonates with owners. As a global luxury brand,
    Mandarin Oriental takes seriously its responsibility to preserve, to care and be
    mindful of its impact, and support local craftsmanship."

    The certification process evaluated six key quality criteria, with the project
    achieving remarkable scores that set it apart in Vienna's luxury real estate
    market: Site-Quality (84.0%), Process-Quality (85.7%), (75.5%), Economic-Quality
    (71.7%), Ecological-Quality (69.6%), Social-Functional-Quality (59.3%)

