The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Vienna Achieve ÖGNI Gold

Vienna (ots) - Developed by Brisen Group, the landmark transformation of

Vienna's historic Commercial Court into The Residences at Mandarin Oriental,

Vienna and Mandarin Oriental, Vienna Hotel has been awarded the prestigious ÖGNI

gold pre-certificate by the Austrian Sustainable Building Council. This

milestone is particularly noteworthy for a century-old, protected building that

underscores the project's commitment to delivering unparalleled residential

excellence while preserving architectural heritage in one of Europe's most

livable cities.



The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Vienna is scheduled for completion in

summer 2025 and will introduce 25 exclusive branded residences which include 11

duplex penthouses crowning Vienna's most anticipated luxury hospitality

development.







demonstrates our commitment to creating an exceptional legacy," states Dimitry

Vallen, CEO of the Brisen Group. "For our residence owners and hotel guests,

this certification represents not just sustainable luxury living, but the

assurance of enduring value in one of Vienna's most prestigious addresses.

Transforming a century-old courthouse while achieving such high sustainability

standards sets a new precedent in luxury property development."



Adelina Wong Ettelson, Global Head of Residences Marketing at Mandarin Oriental,

adds: "This achievement exemplifies Mandarin Oriental's approach to sustainable

luxury and purposeful operations. The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Vienna

are designed to harmonize with their surroundings, offering a balance of luxury

and responsibility that resonates with owners. As a global luxury brand,

Mandarin Oriental takes seriously its responsibility to preserve, to care and be

mindful of its impact, and support local craftsmanship."



The certification process evaluated six key quality criteria, with the project

achieving remarkable scores that set it apart in Vienna's luxury real estate

market: Site-Quality (84.0%), Process-Quality (85.7%), (75.5%), Economic-Quality

(71.7%), Ecological-Quality (69.6%), Social-Functional-Quality (59.3%)



http://www.mo-residencesvienna.com



https://www.brisengroup.com/



Contact:



Christoph Steiner

PR-International

mailto:c.steiner@pr-international.com



