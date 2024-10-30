Leclanché Unveils 2024 Results & Strategic Moves: Key Insights Inside!

Leclanché's revenue for H1 2024 decreased to CHF 5.6 million from CHF 8.9 million in H1 2023, but the EBITDA loss improved by 27% to CHF 19.2 million.

The company achieved improved gross margins of 10.2% in H1 2024, reflecting successful strategic initiatives and a strong market position.

Deferred income was CHF 5.4 million as of 30 June 2024, indicating a strong revenue backlog and customer confidence in Leclanché's battery applications.

Leclanché completed a CHF 84.7 million capital increase on 11 July 2024, converting existing loans to equity, which strengthened its balance sheet and financial flexibility.

The company secured CHF 39.5 million in new contracted revenue in H1 2024, with significant agreements in the marine, rail, and heavy-duty markets.

Leclanché launched the XN50 lithium-ion battery cell with niobium-based anode technology, offering 50% higher energy density and sustainability features.

