Stabilus SE: FY24 Cash Flow & Q4 Profit Beat, Destaco EBIT Misses
Stabilus SE has exceeded market expectations with a preliminary adjusted free cash flow of €132.8 million for FY24, thanks in part to Destaco's contributions and effective liquidity management.
Foto: Stabilus SE
- Stabilus SE's preliminary adjusted free cash flow for FY24 is €132.8 million, significantly above the market expectation of €85.7 million.
- The increase in free cash flow is partly due to Destaco's contribution of €27.5 million in H2 FY2024, with specific quarterly contributions.
- Group-wide liquidity management measures also contributed to the increased free cash flow, expected to reverse by €15 million in subsequent quarters.
- Unadjusted EBIT for Q4 FY24 and FY24 is approximately €11 million below market expectations, with figures of €22.9 million and €113.3 million, respectively.
- Stabilus achieved an adjusted EBIT of €157.1 million with a margin of 12.0% on revenues of €1,305.9 million, meeting its forecast range for FY2024.
- Preliminary net profit for Q4 FY24 and FY24 is above consensus, with €17.5 million and €72.0 million, respectively.
The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at Stabilus is on 09.12.2024.
The price of Stabilus at the time of the news was 35,53EUR and was up +2,45 % compared with the previous day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,48 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.629,08PKT (-1,66 %).
