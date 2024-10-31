R&S Group Reveals CapEx Plans, Updates FCF Guidance for VT5 Acquisition Co.
R&S Group Holding AG projects robust growth for FY 2024, with net sales expected to reach CHF 280-290 million and an impressive EBIT margin of 20%. Key investments and strategic expansions are underway.
- R&S Group Holding AG expects net sales of CHF 280-290 million for FY 2024, indicating organic growth of over 12% and an EBIT margin of around 20%.
- The company has updated its free cash flow (FCF) guidance to above 12% for FY 2024 and 10-12% until FY 2027, due to capacity expansion at manufacturing sites.
- Investment plans of approximately CHF 25 million each for 2025 and 2026 have been endorsed, primarily for capacity expansion in power transformers and Kyte Powertech.
- Capital expenditures are projected to be 5-6% of net sales, an increase from the previous 2-3% on a normalized basis.
- R&S Group has achieved a 99% conversion of redeemable warrants into registered shares, increasing the number of outstanding shares to 37,226,128 and free float to 76%.
- The Capital Markets Day is scheduled for 31 October 2024, featuring presentations from key executives and will be available via webcast.
