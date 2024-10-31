Avolta Reports Strong 9M Results, Plans 4% Share Capital Reduction
Avolta AG has delivered impressive financial performance in 2024, showcasing robust growth and strategic initiatives that underline its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and expanding its global footprint.
- Avolta AG reported strong financial results for the first nine months of 2024, with a consolidated turnover of CHF 10,371 million and a CORE turnover of CHF 10,172 million, reflecting organic growth of 6.6%.
- The company plans to cancel approximately 6.1 million treasury shares, equivalent to 4% of its issued share capital, in 2024 as part of its capital allocation policy focused on shareholder value.
- Avolta's Q3 2024 results include a reported turnover of CHF 3,908 million, CORE turnover of CHF 3,830 million, and an EBITDA margin of 11.6%, with an EFCF of CHF 232 million, marking a 65% year-over-year increase.
- The company remains committed to its Destination 2027 strategy, aiming for organic growth, bolt-on acquisitions, and profitability expansion, with a target leverage of 1.5x to 2.0x.
- Avolta has refinanced its EUR 2,400 million bank facility, extending the maturity profile and reducing financing costs, expecting annual interest expense savings of approximately CHF 10 million.
- Avolta launched Club Avolta, a global loyalty program, and announced the acquisition of Free Duty in Hong Kong, enhancing its presence in the APAC region and supporting its strategic growth initiatives.
