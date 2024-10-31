Impressive 2024 Results: First Nine Months Show Strong Performance
Despite facing industry challenges and currency issues, Geberit Group reported robust performance in early 2024, with sales and EBITDA showing growth, although earnings per share saw a slight dip.
- Geberit Group achieved strong results in the first three quarters of 2024 despite challenges in the building construction industry and unfavorable currency developments.
- Net sales increased by 0.4% to CHF 2,400 million in Swiss francs, or 3.1% in currency-adjusted terms.
- Operating cashflow (EBITDA) reached CHF 754 million, with the EBITDA margin increasing by 10 basis points to 31.4%.
- Earnings per share fell by 1.4% to CHF 15.13, but increased by 3.1% in local currencies despite a higher tax rate due to OECD minimum taxation law.
- Management expects net sales growth of 1 to 2% in local currencies for the entire year 2024, with an EBITDA margin of around 29.5%.
- The announcement was released as an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Geberit is on 31.10.2024.
+0,35 %
+0,24 %
-7,35 %
-5,83 %
+25,41 %
-19,63 %
+21,53 %
+102,80 %
+1.113,92 %
ISIN:CH0030170408WKN:A0MQWG
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte