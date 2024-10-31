Swiss Steel Holding: Major Shakeup in Board of Directors
Martin Lindqvist steps into the role of Chairman at Swiss Steel Group, bringing his vast steel industry expertise. He succeeds Jens Alder, who remains as Vice Chairman, steering the company’s sustainable future.
- Martin Lindqvist has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Swiss Steel Group, effective October 30, 2024, succeeding Jens Alder.
- Lindqvist has extensive experience in the steel industry, having previously served as Chairman and CEO of SSAB, and is currently on the Board of Directors of SCA.
- Jens Alder will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of the Swiss Steel Group Board of Directors.
- Swiss Steel Group is a leading producer of special steel long products, focusing on sustainable steel production using electric arc furnaces.
- The company operates in over 25 countries and generated a revenue of approximately EUR 3.2 billion in 2023 with around 7,500 employees.
- Swiss Steel Group is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a significant player in the circular economy in Europe.
