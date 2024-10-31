Knorr-Bremse: Strong Operational Gains Drive Success

Knorr-Bremse reported stable order intake of €6.2 billion and a high order book of €7.1 billion for the first nine months of 2024.

Operating EBIT increased by 13.5% to €724.8 million, with an operating EBIT margin of 12.3%.

Free cash flow rose significantly to €248 million, compared to €65 million in the same period of 2023.

The BOOST 2026 strategy program is progressing well, including the acquisition of Alstom’s signaling technology business in North America.

The Rail Vehicle Systems division saw a 9.2% increase in order intake and a 12.3% rise in revenues, while the Commercial Vehicle Systems division faced a 6.1% decline in sales.

Knorr-Bremse raised its 2024 revenue guidance to €7,800 million to €8,100 million, expecting an operating EBIT margin between 11.5% and 13.0%.

The next important date at Knorr-Bremse is on 31.10.2024.

The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 80,43EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.606,52PKT (-1,74 %).





