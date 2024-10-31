Raphael Erb Named CEO of SoftwareOne; Financial Outlook Updated
Raphael Erb steps into the role of CEO at SoftwareOne on November 1, 2024, amid financial challenges and strategic shifts, as the company navigates a cautious market and explores going-private options.
Foto: KEYSTONE | URS FLUEELER - picture alliance
- Raphael Erb has been appointed as the new CEO of SoftwareOne, effective 1 November 2024, succeeding Brian Duffy.
- SoftwareOne's Q3 2024 results were below expectations due to vendor incentive changes, sales execution issues, and a cautious spending environment.
- The company revised its full-year 2024 guidance to a revenue growth of 2-5% YoY in constant currency and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21-23%.
- Discussions regarding a potential going-private transaction are ongoing, though challenging due to the general business environment.
- Cost-saving measures targeting over CHF 50 million are being introduced to increase efficiency and align costs with the current environment.
- A webcast with incoming CEO Raphael Erb and CFO Rodolfo Savitzky was held to discuss these updates.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at SoftwareONE Holding is on 13.02.2025.
0,00 %
-4,16 %
-14,18 %
-23,97 %
-24,93 %
-31,53 %
-23,32 %
ISIN:CH0496451508WKN:A2PTSZ
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte