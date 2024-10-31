Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo: Updated FY2024 Financial Forecast Announced

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has revised its forecast for FY2024, with expected revenue of JPY 4,480.0 billion, a 3.0% increase from the original forecast.

The revised forecast shows an expected operating profit of JPY 265.0 billion, a 17.8% increase, primarily due to milder than anticipated generic erosion of VYVANSE in the U.S.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company is expected to be JPY 68.0 billion, a 17.2% increase from the original forecast.

Core Operating Profit is expected to rise to JPY 1,050.0 billion, a 5.0% increase, reflecting underlying business performance.

Reported EPS is projected to be JPY 43.03, a 17.2% increase, while Core EPS is expected to be JPY 456, a 5.9% increase.

Takeda's management guidance for FY2024 has been revised, with Core Revenue expected to be flat to slightly increasing, and Core Operating Profit and Core EPS expected to decline at a mid-single-digit and approximately 10% respectively.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo is on 31.10.2024.

The price of Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo at the time of the news was 25,27EUR and was up +0,68 % compared with the previous day.






