Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo: Updated FY2024 Financial Forecast Announced
Takeda Pharmaceutical has updated its FY2024 forecast, projecting notable increases in revenue and profit, driven by better-than-expected performance in the U.S. market.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has revised its forecast for FY2024, with expected revenue of JPY 4,480.0 billion, a 3.0% increase from the original forecast.
- The revised forecast shows an expected operating profit of JPY 265.0 billion, a 17.8% increase, primarily due to milder than anticipated generic erosion of VYVANSE in the U.S.
- Net profit attributable to owners of the company is expected to be JPY 68.0 billion, a 17.2% increase from the original forecast.
- Core Operating Profit is expected to rise to JPY 1,050.0 billion, a 5.0% increase, reflecting underlying business performance.
- Reported EPS is projected to be JPY 43.03, a 17.2% increase, while Core EPS is expected to be JPY 456, a 5.9% increase.
- Takeda's management guidance for FY2024 has been revised, with Core Revenue expected to be flat to slightly increasing, and Core Operating Profit and Core EPS expected to decline at a mid-single-digit and approximately 10% respectively.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo is on 31.10.2024.
The price of Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo at the time of the news was 25,27EUR and was up +0,68 % compared with the previous
day.
+4,16 %
+2,25 %
+1,51 %
+3,12 %
+3,36 %
+6,48 %
-18,31 %
-23,90 %
+6.021,78 %
ISIN:JP3463000004WKN:853849
