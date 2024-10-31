AT&S Projects Steady Revenue Growth for 2023

AT&S reported Q2 2024/25 revenue of €451 million, maintaining the prior-year level and showing a 29% increase from Q1 2024/25.

The company adjusted its outlook for FY 2024/25 due to challenging market conditions but confirmed its outlook for FY 2026/27.

Consolidated revenue for H1 2024/25 was nearly constant at €800 million, down 2% from the previous year, with EBITDA declining by 27% to €157 million.

The EBITDA margin fell to 19.6%, significantly lower than the prior year's 26.6%, primarily due to price pressure and increased start-up costs.

AT&S plans to implement cost-cutting measures, including a potential reduction of up to 1,000 employees, and anticipates continued price pressure in the second half of the fiscal year.

For FY 2024/25, AT&S expects revenue between €1.5 billion and €1.6 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24-26%. The company forecasts approximately €3 billion in revenue for FY 2026/27.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 31.10.2024.

The price of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik at the time of the news was 17,180EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.





