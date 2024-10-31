Befesa Shines: Double-Digit Q3 EBITDA Growth Despite Market Challenges

Befesa achieved a solid Q3 2024 with a 16% increase in adjusted EBITDA to €49 million, despite challenging market conditions.

The Steel Dust segment performed robustly in Europe and the USA, benefiting from favorable zinc treatment charges and lower input costs.

The company extended its zinc price hedging to Q2 2026 at favorable prices, enhancing earnings visibility.

Operating cash flow increased by 62% in Q3 2024, driven by strong cash conversion.

Befesa's strategic focus includes deleveraging and executing growth projects, with a target leverage ratio between x2.0 and x2.5 beyond 2025.

The company anticipates full-year adjusted EBITDA for 2024 to be between €210 and €215 million, with a positive outlook for 2025, expecting strong double-digit EBITDA growth.

The next important date, Q3 2024 Quarterly Report and Conference Call, at Befesa is on 31.10.2024.

The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 22,030EUR and was down -1,48 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,060EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.606,52PKT (-1,74 %).





