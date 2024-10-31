AIXTRON Shines in Q3 Amid Challenging Market Conditions

AIXTRON achieved robust Q3 performance despite a weak market, with revenues of EUR 406.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, slightly below the previous year's EUR 415.7 million.

The order intake in Q3 2024 was EUR 143.5 million, a 21% increase from Q3 2023, with a significant year-on-year increase in the equipment order backlog to EUR 384.5 million.

Technological advancements were made in SiC systems, with the 200mm G10-SiC system achieving market-leading uniformity and cost efficiency, and the introduction of 300mm GaN wafer technology is underway.

AIXTRON is investing around EUR 100 million in a new Innovation Center for 300mm technology at its headquarters, with the first system already installed and the official opening planned for the end of 2024.

The company's gross profit for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 160.0 million with a gross margin of 39%, impacted by a less favorable product mix and increased R&D expenses.

AIXTRON's financial position remains strong with a high equity ratio of 79% as of September 30, 2024, and the company confirmed its 2024 full-year guidance, expecting revenues between EUR 620 million and EUR 660 million.

