Vossloh Soars: Record Orders & Boosted Profitability Drive Success

Vossloh achieved record orders of €1,025.7 million in the first nine months of 2024, surpassing the €1 billion mark for the first time.

Sales revenues decreased to €859.6 million, a 7.2% decline from the previous year's record, mainly due to lower sales in the Core Components division in Mexico and China.

EBIT remained stable at €77.1 million despite lower sales and acquisition costs, with an increased EBIT margin of 9.0%.

The company's net income rose to €56.6 million, with earnings per share increasing to €2.70, primarily due to lower tax and interest expenses.

Vossloh's equity improved to €665.2 million, with a higher equity ratio of 46.3%, and net financial debt decreased to €228.4 million.

The company confirmed its sales revenue forecast for 2024, expecting revenues between €1.16 billion and €1.26 billion, and an EBIT increase to between €100 million and €115 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Vossloh is on 31.10.2024.

The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 46,48EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 46,45EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.500,59PKT (-2,13 %).





