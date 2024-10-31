Scout24 SE: Q3 2024 Growth Surge; FY2024 Guidance Nears Upper Limit

Scout24 SE reported a group revenue growth of 8.5% in Q3 2024 and 11.4% for the first nine months, driven by strong performance in professional memberships and private subscriptions.

Customer numbers increased in Q3, with professional customers growing by 2.5% to 24,728 and private subscribers by 24.7% to 460,067.

Operating leverage improved, with ordinary operating EBITDA growing by 16.1% in Q3 and a margin expansion of 4.1 percentage points to 62.9%.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 16.0% in Q3, reaching EUR 0.75.

FY2024 guidance anticipates revenue growth and ordinary operating EBITDA margin towards the upper end of the forecast.

The Professional segment saw a revenue growth of 6.5% in Q3, while the Private segment accelerated with a 13.8% revenue growth, driven by demand for Plus subscriptions.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Scout24 is on 31.10.2024.

The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 80,10EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 79,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,75 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.606,52PKT (-1,74 %).





