Andritz Achieves Strong Growth in Q3 2024 Results

ANDRITZ reported solid business development in Q3 2024, with increased order intake but slightly declining revenue.

The increase in order intake was driven by mid-sized orders in the Hydropower and Metals business areas.

Significant projects included an annealing and coating line for electrical steel and hydropower plant upgrades, including the Chenderoh plant in Malaysia.

ANDRITZ is involved in engineering studies for green transition projects, such as a carbon capture plant for Westenergy and an electrolyzer plant for E.ON Hydrogen.

Despite a challenging economic environment, ANDRITZ maintained stable profitability (EBITA margin) but adjusted its revenue outlook for 2024 to slightly decreasing.

The order backlog as of September 30, 2024, was 9,382.5 MEUR, a decrease of 5.0% compared to the end of 2023.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Andritz is on 31.10.2024.

The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 61,35EUR and was down -1,45 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 61,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.





