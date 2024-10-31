    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Andritz Achieves Strong Growth in Q3 2024 Results

    In Q3 2024, ANDRITZ showcased resilience with a boost in order intake, particularly in Hydropower and Metals, despite a slight dip in revenue. Key projects and green initiatives marked their solid performance.

    Andritz Achieves Strong Growth in Q3 2024 Results
    Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
    • ANDRITZ reported solid business development in Q3 2024, with increased order intake but slightly declining revenue.
    • The increase in order intake was driven by mid-sized orders in the Hydropower and Metals business areas.
    • Significant projects included an annealing and coating line for electrical steel and hydropower plant upgrades, including the Chenderoh plant in Malaysia.
    • ANDRITZ is involved in engineering studies for green transition projects, such as a carbon capture plant for Westenergy and an electrolyzer plant for E.ON Hydrogen.
    • Despite a challenging economic environment, ANDRITZ maintained stable profitability (EBITA margin) but adjusted its revenue outlook for 2024 to slightly decreasing.
    • The order backlog as of September 30, 2024, was 9,382.5 MEUR, a decrease of 5.0% compared to the end of 2023.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Andritz is on 31.10.2024.

    The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 61,35EUR and was down -1,45 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 61,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.


    Andritz

    -1,69 %
    -0,24 %
    -6,06 %
    +3,64 %
    +42,26 %
    +22,99 %
    +49,12 %
    +55,75 %
    +178,79 %
    ISIN:AT0000730007WKN:632305





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Andritz Achieves Strong Growth in Q3 2024 Results In Q3 2024, ANDRITZ showcased resilience with a boost in order intake, particularly in Hydropower and Metals, despite a slight dip in revenue. Key projects and green initiatives marked their solid performance.