PSI AG Achieves Balanced EBIT in Q3 - Strong Performance Ahead!

PSI Software SE reported a 3.8% decrease in sales for the first nine months of 2024, totaling €177.4 million compared to €184.5 million in the same period of 2023.

The order backlog as of September 30, 2024, was €188 million, down 5.5% from the previous year.

The Group's operating result (EBIT) was negative at -€19.4 million for the first nine months, significantly worse than -€2.7 million in 2023, largely due to a cyberattack.

The Energy Management segment experienced a 7.6% decline in sales and a substantial operating loss of -€19.5 million, while the Production Management segment maintained stable sales but saw a decrease in operating profit.

Cash flow from operating activities was negative at -€34.2 million, and cash and cash equivalents dropped to €27.4 million, down €19.6 million from the previous year.

Following the cyberattack, PSI has resumed productive operations and is implementing measures to enhance IT security, with expectations of improved financial performance in the fourth quarter.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at PSI AG is on 31.10.2024.

The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 22,000EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.





