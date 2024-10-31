OTRS AG Pushes Modernization Amid Challenging Market in Early 2024
In the first half of 2024, OTRS AG faced a 6.4% revenue drop, mainly due to reduced consulting income. Despite this, the company is focused on sustainable growth and profitability for 2025.
- OTRS AG experienced a 6.4% decline in revenue in the first half of 2024, primarily due to lower consulting revenues.
- Recurring revenues remained stable at EUR 5,581 thousand, increasing their share of total revenue to 95.0%.
- The company invested EUR 2,493 thousand in software development to enhance product functionalities.
- OTRS AG implemented a cost-cutting program to mitigate the impact of rising personnel costs, which increased by 12.2% to EUR 4,234 thousand.
- The management revised its annual revenue forecast downwards, now expecting a decline of 1% to around EUR 12.3 million for 2024.
- Despite challenges, OTRS AG aims for sustainable profitability in 2025, leveraging investments made in 2023 and 2024.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at OTRS is on 31.10.2024.
-2,99 %
-7,80 %
+59,31 %
+31,05 %
+8,33 %
-58,60 %
+16,28 %
ISIN:DE000A0S9R37WKN:A0S9R3
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte